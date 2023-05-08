Southfield, MI, May 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE: SUI) (“Sun” or the “Company”), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) that owns and operates, or has an interest in, manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities and marinas today announced the release of its 2022 Environmental, Social and Governance (“ESG”) report.

“With the release of our fifth ESG report, Sun shares the significant growth in our commitment to our shareholders, team members and communities through these latest ESG programs and accomplishments,” said Gary Shiffman, Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer. “Sun has laid a foundation for climate change reduction, expanded our team member engagement, and built upon being a good steward to our residents, guests and members.”

Sun’s key ESG achievements in 2022 include expanding the data collection necessary to ensure a complete and verifiable GHG emissions inventory; increased volunteer hours; and ongoing partnerships and customer engagement activities through special programs and social channels that demonstrate its commitment to the communities in which it operates.

Sun’s full ESG Report for 2022 can be found here, on the Sun Communities website – www.suncommunities.com.

About Sun Communities, Inc.

Sun Communities, Inc. is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2023, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 671 developed properties comprising approximately 179,700 developed sites and approximately 47,990 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada.

