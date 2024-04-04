Southfield, MI, April 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE: SUI) (“Sun” or the “Company”), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) that owns and operates, or has an interest in manufactured housing (“MH”) and recreational vehicle (“RV”) communities and marinas (collectively, the “properties”), announces the release of its 2023 Environmental, Social and Governance (“ESG”) report.

“It is with a sense of pride that I reflect on our ESG achievements over the past several years, and I am pleased to share our 2023 ESG report with external stakeholders,” said Gary Shiffman, Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer. He continued, “Sun’s key ESG achievements in 2023 included completing our methodology to report a complete Scope 1, 2 & 3 greenhouse gas emissions inventory; sustained increases in volunteer hours; increased engagement with investors, and completion of ESG assessments for key suppliers.”

Sun’s full ESG Report for 2023 can be found here, on the Sun Communities website – www.suninc.com/esg

About Sun Communities, Inc.

Sun Communities, Inc. is a REIT that, as of December 31, 2023, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed properties comprising approximately 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada.

