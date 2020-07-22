



July 22, 2020

Sun Communities, Inc. Reports 2020 Second Quarter Results

Southfield, Michigan, July 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE: SUI) (the “Company”), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) that owns and operates, or has an interest in, manufactured housing (“MH”) and recreational vehicle (“RV”) communities, today reported its second quarter results for 2020.

Financial Results for the Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2020

For the quarter ended June 30, 2020, total revenues decreased $9.2 million, or 2.9 percent, to $303.3 million compared to $312.4 million for the same period in 2019. Net income attributable to common stockholders was $58.9 million, or $0.61 per diluted common share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, as compared to net income attributable to common stockholders of $40.4 million, or $0.46 per diluted common share, for the same period in 2019.

For the six months ended June 30, 2020, total revenues increased $13.8 million, or 2.3 percent, to $613.6 million compared to $599.8 million for the same period in 2019. Net income attributable to common stockholders was $42.8 million, or $0.45 per diluted common share, for the six months ended June 30, 2020, as compared to net income attributable to common stockholders of $74.7 million, or $0.86 per diluted common share, for the same period in 2019.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Portfolio Performance

Core Funds from Operations (“Core FFO”) (1) for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, was $1.12 per diluted share and OP unit (“Share”) as compared to $1.18 in the corresponding period in 2019.



for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, was $1.12 per diluted share and OP unit (“Share”) as compared to $1.18 in the corresponding period in 2019. Same Community (2) Net Operating Income (“NOI”) (1) increased by 1.4 percent for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, as compared to the corresponding period in 2019, including the impact of $0.9 million of direct COVID-19 related expense.



increased by 1.4 percent for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, as compared to the corresponding period in 2019, including the impact of $0.9 million of direct COVID-19 related expense. Revenue Producing Sites increased by 851 sites for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, bringing total portfolio occupancy to 97.3 percent.



increased by 851 sites for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, bringing total portfolio occupancy to 97.3 percent. MH rent collections for the second quarter were approximately 97.0 percent, in line with the corresponding period in 2019. MH rent collections as of July 21 st are approximately 96.0 percent.



for the second quarter were approximately 97.0 percent, in line with the corresponding period in 2019. MH rent collections as of July 21 are approximately 96.0 percent. Annual RV rent collections for the second quarter were approximately 98.0 percent, in line with the corresponding period in 2019.

Gary Shiffman, Chief Executive Officer of Sun Communities stated, “We are pleased to report, despite the ongoing uncertainty, all of our communities and resorts are open. In the second quarter, our portfolio performed better than our expectations as expense containment efforts helped to mitigate the impact of the pandemic. Furthermore, we achieved total portfolio occupancy of 97.3 percent, adding 851 revenue producing sites during the second quarter, a 27.4 percent increase year over year. Portions of our portfolio were restricted from opening early in the second quarter, but we are now seeing significant gains in demand for our RV resorts with forward reservations trending near or ahead of initial budget.”

Mr. Shiffman continued, “We remain focused on the health and safety of our residents, guests and team members as we navigate the COVID-19 virus. We are well positioned in the current environment and over the long term given our high-quality locations, affordable home price point and our alignment with the growing demand for the RV lifestyle.”

OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS

Portfolio Occupancy

Total portfolio occupancy was 97.3 percent at June 30, 2020, compared to 96.6 percent at June 30, 2019. During the quarter ended June 30, 2020, revenue producing sites increased by 851 sites, as compared to 668 revenue producing sites gained during the second quarter of 2019, a 27.4 percent increase.

During the six months ended June 30, 2020, revenue producing sites increased by 1,151 sites, as compared to an increase of 1,239 revenue producing sites during the six months ended June 30, 2019.

Same Community(2) Results

For the 367 communities owned and operated by the Company since January 1, 2019, NOI(1) for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 increased 1.4 percent over the same period in 2019, resulting from a 1.8 percent decrease in revenues and an 8.0 percent decrease in operating expenses. Adjusted to remove the impact of $0.9 million of direct COVID-19 related expense, Same Community NOI(1) growth was 2.0 percent. Same Community occupancy(3) increased to 98.7 percent at June 30, 2020 from 96.8 percent at June 30, 2019.

For the six months ended June 30, 2020, NOI(1) increased 4.0 percent over the same period in 2019, as a result of a 1.6 percent increase in revenues and a 3.4 percent decrease in operating expenses. Adjusted to remove the impact of $0.9 million of direct COVID-19 related expense, Same Community NOI(1) growth was 4.4 percent.

Home Sales

During the quarter ended June 30, 2020, the Company sold 611 homes as compared to 927 homes sold during the same period in 2019. The Company sold 140 and 139 new homes for the quarters ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively. Rental home sales, which are included in total home sales, were 122 and 332 for the quarters ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively.

During the six months ended June 30, 2020, 1,374 homes were sold as compared to 1,725 for the same period in

2019. Rental home sales, which are included in total home sales, were 356 and 542 for the six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively.

Rent Collections

For the second quarter of 2020, MH and annual RV rent collections approximated 97.0 percent and 98.0 percent, respectively, after adjusting for the impact of hardship deferrals and prepaid rent balances. These collection percentages are in line with the second quarter of 2019.

PORTFOLIO ACTIVITY

Acquisitions and Dispositions

During and subsequent to the quarter ended June 30, 2020, the Company acquired the following communities:

Community Name Type Sites State Total Purchase Price (in millions) Month Acquired Forest Springs (a) MH 372 CA $ 56.5 May Crown Villa RV 123 OR $ 16.8 June Flamingo Village RV 421 FL $ 34.0 July

(a) In conjunction with the acquisition, the Company issued Series F preferred Operating Partnership (“OP”) units and Common OP units. As of June 30, 2020, 90,000 Series F preferred OP units and 82,420 common OP units, specific to this acquisition, were outstanding.

Year to date, the Company has acquired five communities totaling 1,445 sites for a total purchase price of $132.3 million.

Subsequent to the quarter ended June 30, 2020, the Company sold a MH community located in Great Falls, Montana, containing 226 sites, for $13.0 million. The assets and liabilities associated with the transaction were classified as held for sale on the Consolidated Balance Sheets as of June 30, 2020.

Construction Activity

During the quarter ended June 30, 2020, the Company completed the construction of nearly 180 expansion sites in five communities and nearly 320 sites in three ground-up developments and one redevelopment community.

BALANCE SHEET AND CAPITAL MARKETS ACTIVITY

Debt Transactions

During the quarter, the Company repaid four term loans totaling $52.7 million collateralized by six properties. These loans had a weighted average interest rate of 5.98 percent and were set to mature in 2021.

As of June 30, 2020, the Company had $3.4 billion of debt outstanding. The weighted average interest rate was 3.86 percent and the weighted average maturity was 11.6 years. The Company had $373.5 million of unrestricted cash on hand. At period-end the Company’s net debt to trailing twelve-month Recurring EBITDA(1) ratio was 4.8 times.

Equity Transactions

During the quarter ended June 30, 2020, the Company closed an underwritten registered public offering of 4,968,000 shares of common stock. Proceeds from the offering were $633.1 million after deducting expenses related to the offering. The Company used a portion of the net proceeds of the offering to repay borrowings outstanding under its senior credit facility. The Company intends to use the proceeds of this offering to fund acquisitions, working capital needs and for general corporate purposes.

COVID-19 FINANCIAL IMPACT

Given the uncertainty surrounding the impact from the COVID-19 pandemic on its operations, the Company has withdrawn full year 2020 operational and financial guidance previously provided on February 19, 2020.

For the second quarter of 2020, the Company had a net reduction of $10.8 million from its original budget as compared to its estimated net reduction of $15.0 million to $18.0 million.

The Company’s third quarter is typically the largest contributor to earnings due to seasonality. The Company’s original budget for the third quarter of 2020 was approximately 31.0 percent of FFO(1) for the year. The Company has estimated a net reduction of $12.0 million to $15.0 million from its original budget for the third quarter of 2020. This range includes an expected $9.5 million of impact to income from real property across manufactured housing, annual RV and transient RV, and a reduction of $2.5 million and $2.0 million in net contribution from ancillary services and home sales, respectively.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains various “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Company intends that such forward-looking statements will be subject to the safe harbors created thereby. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “will,” “may,” “could,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “believes,” “intends,” “should,” “plans,” “estimates,” “approximate,” “guidance,” and similar expressions in this press release that predict or indicate future events and trends and that do not report historical matters.

These forward-looking statements reflect the Company’s current views with respect to future events and financial performance, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, some of which are beyond the Company’s control. These risks, uncertainties, and other factors may cause the actual results of the Company to be materially different from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and related stay-at-home orders, quarantine policies and restrictions on travel, trade and business operations; national, regional and local economic climates; the ability to maintain rental rates and occupancy levels; competitive market forces; the performance of recent acquisitions; the ability to integrate future acquisitions smoothly and efficiently; changes in market rates of interest; changes in foreign currency exchange rates; the ability of manufactured home buyers to obtain financing and the level of repossessions by manufactured home lenders. Further details of potential risks that may affect the Company are described in its periodic reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and in its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2020.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof and the Company expressly disclaims any obligation to provide public updates, revisions or amendments to any forward-looking statements made herein to reflect changes in the Company’s assumptions, expectations of future events, or trends.

Investor Information

Portfolio Overview

(As of June 30, 2020)

Financial and Operating Highlights

(amounts in thousands, except for *)

Quarter Ended 6/30/2020 3/31/2020 12/31/2019 9/30/2019 6/30/2019 Financial Information Total revenues $ 303,266 $ 310,302 $ 301,819 $ 362,443 $ 312,445 Net income / (loss) $ 63,355 $ (15,478 ) $ 30,685 $ 64,451 $ 45,116 Net Income / (loss) attributable to Sun Communities Inc. common stockholders $ 58,910 $ (16,086 ) $ 28,547 $ 57,002 $ 40,385 Basic earnings / (loss) per share* $ 0.61 $ (0.17 ) $ 0.31 $ 0.63 $ 0.46 Diluted earnings / (loss) per share* $ 0.61 $ (0.17 ) $ 0.31 $ 0.63 $ 0.46 Cash distributions declared per common share* $ 0.79 $ 0.79 $ 0.75 $ 0.75 $ 0.75 Recurring EBITDA (1) $ 148,650 $ 156,552 $ 144,738 $ 179,953 $ 151,502 FFO attributable to Sun Communities, Inc. common stockholders and dilutive convertible securities (1) (4) $ 118,092 $ 95,046 $ 105,533 $ 119,496 $ 108,112 Core FFO attributable to Sun Communities, Inc. common stockholders and dilutive convertible securities (1) (4) $ 110,325 $ 117,267 $ 104,534 $ 137,369 $ 108,002 FFO attributable to Sun Communities, Inc. common stockholders and dilutive convertible securities (1) (4) per share – fully diluted* $ 1.20 $ 0.98 $ 1.11 $ 1.27 $ 1.18 Core FFO attributable to Sun Communities, Inc. common stockholders and dilutive convertible securities (1) (4) per share – fully diluted* $ 1.12 $ 1.22 $ 1.10 $ 1.46 $ 1.18 Balance Sheet Total assets $ 8,348,659 $ 8,209,047 $ 7,802,060 $ 7,397,854 $ 7,222,084 Total debt $ 3,390,771 $ 3,926,494 $ 3,434,402 $ 3,271,341 $ 3,107,775 Total liabilities $ 3,845,308 $ 4,346,127 $ 3,848,104 $ 3,720,983 $ 3,542,188 Quarter Ended 6/30/2020 3/31/2020 12/31/2019 9/30/2019 6/30/2019 Operating Information* Communities 426 424 422 389 382 Manufactured home sites 94,232 93,834 93,821 88,024 87,555 Annual RV sites 26,240 26,148 26,056 25,756 25,009 Transient RV sites 22,360 21,880 21,416 20,882 20,585 Total sites 142,832 141,862 141,293 134,662 133,149 MH occupancy 96.5 % 95.8 % 95.5 % 95.7 % 95.7 % RV occupancy 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % Total blended MH and RV occupancy 97.3 % 96.7 % 96.4 % 96.7 % 96.6 % New home sales 140 119 140 167 139 Pre-owned home sales 471 644 668 739 788 Total home sales 611 763 808 906 927 Quarter Ended 6/30/2020 3/31/2020 12/31/2019 9/30/2019 6/30/2019 Net Leased Sites (5) MH net leased sites 759 287 437 296 410 RV net leased sites 92 13 232 470 258 Total net leased sites 851 300 669 766 668

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(amounts in thousands)

(Unaudited) June 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 Assets Land $ 1,433,272 $ 1,414,279 Land improvements and buildings 6,826,741 6,595,272 Rental homes and improvements 652,177 627,175 Furniture, fixtures and equipment 312,139 282,874 Investment property 9,224,329 8,919,600 Accumulated depreciation (1,826,810 ) (1,686,980 ) Investment property, net 7,397,519 7,232,620 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 389,214 34,830 Marketable securities 100,564 94,727 Inventory of manufactured homes 58,744 62,061 Notes and other receivables, net 180,391 157,926 Other assets, net 222,227 219,896 Total Assets $ 8,348,659 $ 7,802,060 Liabilities Mortgage loans payable $ 3,205,507 $ 3,180,592 Preferred Equity – Sun NG Resorts – mandatorily redeemable 35,249 35,249 Preferred OP units – mandatorily redeemable 34,663 34,663 Lines of credit (6) 115,352 183,898 Distributions payable 79,549 71,704 Advanced reservation deposits and rent 169,931 133,420 Accrued expenses and accounts payable 124,324 127,289 Other liabilities 80,733 81,289 Total Liabilities 3,845,308 3,848,104 Commitments and contingencies Series D preferred OP units 50,171 50,913 Series F preferred OP units 8,948 — Equity Interests – NG Sun LLC and NG Sun Whitewater LLC 24,863 27,091 Stockholders’ Equity Common stock 983 932 Additional paid-in capital 5,847,598 5,213,264 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (4,475 ) (1,331 ) Distributions in excess of accumulated earnings (1,496,542 ) (1,393,141 ) Total Sun Communities, Inc. stockholders’ equity 4,347,564 3,819,724 Noncontrolling interests Common and preferred OP units 61,555 47,686 Consolidated variable interest entities 10,250 8,542 Total noncontrolling interests 71,805 56,228 Total Stockholders’ Equity 4,419,369 3,875,952 Total Liabilities, Temporary Equity and Stockholders’ Equity $ 8,348,659 $ 7,802,060

Statements of Operations – Quarter to Date and Year to Date Comparison

(In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 June 30, 2019 Change % Change June 30, 2020 June 30, 2019 Change % Change Revenues Income from real property (excluding transient revenue) $ 210,445 $ 195,503 $ 14,942 7.6 % $ 422,975 $ 386,068 $ 36,907 9.6 % Transient revenue 21,039 28,141 (7,102 ) (25.2 ) % 46,294 52,659 (6,365 ) (12.1 ) % Revenue from home sales 38,530 47,242 (8,712 ) (18.4 ) % 79,117 86,860 (7,743 ) (8.9 ) % Rental home revenue 14,968 14,412 556 3.9 % 30,440 28,383 2,057 7.2 % Ancillary revenue 12,375 19,720 (7,345 ) (37.2 ) % 22,570 29,898 (7,328 ) (24.5 ) % Interest income 2,635 4,919 (2,284 ) (46.4 ) % 4,985 9,719 (4,734 ) (48.7 ) % Brokerage commissions and other revenues, net 3,274 2,508 766 30.5 % 7,187 6,188 999 16.1 % Total Revenues 303,266 312,445 (9,179 ) (2.9 ) % 613,568 599,775 13,793 2.3 % Expenses Property operating and maintenance 65,204 65,888 (684 ) (1.0 ) % 129,261 123,797 5,464 4.4 % Real estate taxes 17,723 15,726 1,997 12.7 % 34,899 31,056 3,843 12.4 % Cost of home sales 29,181 34,435 (5,254 ) (15.3 ) % 59,213 63,712 (4,499 ) (7.1 ) % Rental home operating and maintenance 4,685 5,177 (492 ) (9.5 ) % 10,179 10,009 170 1.7 % Ancillary expenses 8,226 12,480 (4,254 ) (34.1 ) % 15,708 19,581 (3,873 ) (19.8 ) % Home selling expenses 2,864 3,626 (762 ) (21.0 ) % 6,856 6,950 (94 ) (1.4 ) % General and administrative expenses 26,733 23,697 3,036 12.8 % 52,250 45,584 6,666 14.6 % Catastrophic weather-related charges, net (566 ) 179 (745 ) N/M 40 961 (921 ) (95.8 ) % Depreciation and amortization 87,265 76,153 11,112 14.6 % 170,954 152,709 18,245 11.9 % Loss on extinguishment of debt 1,930 70 1,860 N/M 5,209 723 4,486 N/M Interest expense 31,428 33,661 (2,233 ) (6.6 ) % 63,844 67,675 (3,831 ) (5.7 ) % Interest on mandatorily redeemable preferred OP units / equity 1,042 1,181 (139 ) (11.8 ) % 2,083 2,275 (192 ) (8.4 ) % Total Expenses 275,715 272,273 3,442 1.3 % 550,496 525,032 25,464 4.8 % Income Before Other Items 27,551 40,172 (12,621 ) (31.4 ) % 63,072 74,743 (11,671 ) (15.6 ) % Gain / (loss) on remeasurement of marketable securities 24,519 3,620 20,899 N/M (4,128 ) 3,887 (8,015 ) N/M Gain / (loss) on foreign currency translation 10,374 1,116 9,258 N/M (7,105 ) 3,081 (10,186 ) N/M Other expense, net (7) (552 ) (95 ) (457 ) N/M (854 ) (162 ) (692 ) N/M Gain / (loss) on remeasurement of notes receivable 246 — 246 N/A (1,866 ) — (1,866 ) N/A Income from nonconsolidated affiliates 92 479 (387 ) (80.8 ) % 144 867 (723 ) (83.4 ) % Gain / (loss) on remeasurement of investment in nonconsolidated affiliates 1,132 — 1,132 N/A (1,059 ) — (1,059 ) N/A Current tax expense (119 ) (272 ) 153 (56.3 ) % (569 ) (486 ) (83 ) 17.1 % Deferred tax benefit 112 96 16 16.7 % 242 313 (71 ) (22.7 ) % Net Income 63,355 45,116 18,239 40.4 % 47,877 82,243 (34,366 ) (41.8 ) % Less: Preferred return to preferred OP units / equity 1,584 1,718 (134 ) (7.8 ) % 3,154 3,041 113 3.7 % Less: Income attributable to noncontrolling interests 2,861 2,585 276 10.7 % 1,899 3,626 (1,727 ) (47.6 ) % Net Income Attributable to Sun Communities, Inc. 58,910 40,813 18,097 44.3 % 42,824 75,576 (32,752 ) (43.3 ) % Less: Preferred stock distribution — 428 (428 ) (100.0 ) % — 860 (860 ) (100.0 ) % Net Income Attributable to Sun Communities, Inc. Common Stockholders $ 58,910 $ 40,385 $ 18,525 45.9 % $ 42,824 $ 74,716 $ (31,892 ) (42.7 ) % Weighted average common shares outstanding – basic 95,859 87,130 8,729 10.0 % 94,134 86,325 7,809 9.0 % Weighted average common shares outstanding – diluted 96,165 87,564 8,601 9.8 % 94,525 86,770 7,755 8.9 % Basic earnings per share $ 0.61 $ 0.46 $ 0.15 32.6 % $ 0.45 $ 0.86 $ (0.41 ) (47.7 ) % Diluted earnings per share $ 0.61 $ 0.46 $ 0.15 32.6 % $ 0.45 $ 0.86 $ (0.41 ) (47.7 ) %

N/M = Percentage change is not meaningful

Outstanding Securities and Capitalization

(amounts in thousands except for *)

Outstanding Securities – As of June 30, 2020 Number of Units/Shares Outstanding Conversion Rate* If Converted Issuance Price per unit* Annual Distribution Rate* Non-convertible Securities Common shares 98,274 N/A N/A N/A $3.16^ Convertible Securities Series A-1 preferred OP units 300 2.4390 732 $ 100 6.0 % Series A-3 preferred OP units 40 1.8605 75 $ 100 4.5 % Series C preferred OP units 310 1.1100 345 $ 100 4.5 % Series D preferred OP units 489 0.8000 391 $ 100 3.8 % Series E preferred OP units 90 0.6897 62 $ 100 5.25 % Series F preferred OP units 90 0.6250 56 $ 100 3.0 % Common OP units 2,477 1.0000 2,477 N/A Mirrors common shares distributions ^ Annual distribution is based on the last quarterly distribution annualized.

Capitalization – As of June 30, 2020 Equity Shares Share Price* Total Common shares 98,274 $ 135.68 $ 13,333,816 Common OP units 2,477 $ 135.68 336,079 Subtotal 100,751 $ 13,669,895 Series A-1 preferred OP units 732 $ 135.68 $ 99,318 Series A-3 preferred OP units 75 $ 135.68 10,176 Series C preferred OP units 345 $ 135.68 46,810 Series D preferred OP units 391 $ 135.68 53,051 Series E preferred OP units 62 $ 135.68 8,412 Series F preferred OP units 56 $ 135.68 7,598 Total diluted shares outstanding 102,412 $ 13,895,260 Debt Mortgage loans payable $ 3,205,507 Preferred Equity – Sun NG Resorts – mandatorily redeemable 35,249 Preferred OP units – mandatorily redeemable 34,663 Lines of credit (6) 115,352 Total debt $ 3,390,771 Total Capitalization $ 17,286,031

Reconciliations to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to Sun Communities, Inc. Common Stockholders to FFO(1)

(amounts in thousands except for per share data)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 June 30, 2019 June 30, 2020 June 30, 2019 Net Income Attributable To Sun Communities, Inc. Common Stockholders $ 58,910 $ 40,385 $ 42,824 $ 74,716 Adjustments Depreciation and amortization 87,296 76,294 171,048 153,006 Depreciation on nonconsolidated affiliates 19 — 19 — (Gain) / loss on remeasurement of marketable securities (24,519 ) (3,620 ) 4,128 (3,887 ) (Gain) / loss on remeasurement of investment in nonconsolidated affiliates (1,132 ) — 1,059 — (Gain) / loss on remeasurement of notes receivable (246 ) — 1,866 — Income attributable to noncontrolling interests 1,942 2,158 1,646 2,881 Preferred return to preferred OP units — 537 1,000 1,064 Preferred distribution to Series A-4 preferred stock — 428 — 860 Gain on disposition of assets, net (4,178 ) (8,070 ) (9,740 ) (13,749 ) FFO Attributable To Sun Communities, Inc. Common Stockholders And Dilutive Convertible Securities (1) (4) $ 118,092 $ 108,112 $ 213,850 $ 214,891 Adjustments Other acquisition related costs (8) 504 366 889 526 Loss on extinguishment of debt 1,930 70 5,209 723 Catastrophic weather-related charges, net (567 ) 194 39 976 Loss of earnings – catastrophic weather related (9) — 377 300 377 (Gain) / loss on foreign currency translation (10,374 ) (1,116 ) 7,105 (3,081 ) Other expense, net (7) 552 95 854 162 Other adjustments (a) 188 (96 ) 58 (313 ) Core FFO Attributable To Sun Communities, Inc. Common Stockholders And Dilutive Convertible Securities (1) (4) $ 110,325 $ 108,002 $ 228,304 $ 214,261 Weighted average common shares outstanding – basic 95,859 87,130 94,134 86,325 Add Common OP units 2,448 2,487 2,430 2,605 Common stock issuable upon conversion of stock options 1 1 1 1 Restricted stock 305 433 390 444 Common stock issuable upon conversion of Series A-3 preferred OP units — 75 75 75 Common stock issuable upon conversion of Series A-1 preferred OP units — 793 740 798 Common stock issuable upon conversion of Series A-4 preferred stock — 467 — 467 Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding – Fully Diluted 98,613 91,386 97,770 90,715 FFO Attributable To Sun Communities, Inc. Common Stockholders And Dilutive Convertible Securities (1) (4) Per Share – Fully Diluted $ 1.20 $ 1.18 $ 2.19 $ 2.37 Core FFO Attributable To Sun Communities, Inc. Common Stockholders And Dilutive Convertible Securities (1) (4) Per Share – Fully Diluted $ 1.12 $ 1.18 $ 2.34 $ 2.36

(a) Adjustments include deferred compensation amortization upon retirement and deferred tax benefits.

Reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to Sun Communities, Inc. Common Stockholders to Recurring EBITDA (1)

(amounts in thousands)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 June 30, 2019 June 30, 2020 June 30, 2019 Net Income Attributable to Sun Communities, Inc. Common Stockholders $ 58,910 $ 40,385 $ 42,824 $ 74,716 Adjustments Depreciation and amortization 87,265 76,153 170,954 152,709 Loss on extinguishment of debt 1,930 70 5,209 723 Interest expense 31,428 33,661 63,844 67,675 Interest on mandatorily redeemable preferred OP units / equity 1,042 1,181 2,083 2,275 Current tax expense 119 272 569 486 Deferred tax benefit (112 ) (96 ) (242 ) (313 ) Income from nonconsolidated affiliates (92 ) (479 ) (144 ) (867 ) Less: Gain on dispositions of assets, net (4,178 ) (8,070 ) (9,740 ) (13,749 ) EBITDAre (1) $ 176,312 $ 143,077 $ 275,357 $ 283,655 Adjustments Catastrophic weather related charges, net (566 ) 179 40 961 (Gain) / loss on remeasurement of marketable securities (24,519 ) (3,620 ) 4,128 (3,887 ) (Gain) / loss on foreign currency translation (10,374 ) (1,116 ) 7,105 (3,081 ) Other expense, net (7) 552 95 854 162 (Gain) / loss on remeasurement of notes receivable (246 ) — 1,866 — (Gain) / loss on remeasurement of investment in nonconsolidated affiliates (1,132 ) — 1,059 — Preferred return to preferred OP units / equity 1,584 1,718 3,154 3,041 Income attributable to noncontrolling interests 2,861 2,585 1,899 3,626 Preferred stock distribution — 428 — 860 Plus: Gain on dispositions of assets, net 4,178 8,070 9,740 13,749 Recurring EBITDA (1) $ 148,650 $ 151,416 $ 305,202 $ 299,086

Reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to Sun Communities, Inc. Common Stockholders to NOI (1)

(amounts in thousands)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 June 30, 2019 June 30, 2020 June 30, 2019 Net Income Attributable to Sun Communities, Inc. Common Stockholders $ 58,910 $ 40,385 $ 42,824 $ 74,716 Interest income (2,635 ) (4,919 ) (4,985 ) (9,719 ) Brokerage commissions and other revenues, net (3,274 ) (2,508 ) (7,187 ) (6,188 ) Home selling expenses 2,864 3,626 6,856 6,950 General and administrative expenses 26,733 23,697 52,250 45,584 Catastrophic weather-related charges, net (566 ) 179 40 961 Depreciation and amortization 87,265 76,153 170,954 152,709 Loss on extinguishment of debt 1,930 70 5,209 723 Interest expense 31,428 33,661 63,844 67,675 Interest on mandatorily redeemable preferred OP units / equity 1,042 1,181 2,083 2,275 Gain / (loss) on remeasurement of marketable securities (24,519 ) (3,620 ) 4,128 (3,887 ) (Gain) / loss on foreign currency translation (10,374 ) (1,116 ) 7,105 (3,081 ) Other expense, net (7) 552 95 854 162 (Gain) / loss on remeasurement of notes receivable (246 ) — 1,866 — Income from nonconsolidated affiliates (92 ) (479 ) (144 ) (867 ) (Gain) / loss on remeasurement of investment in nonconsolidated affiliates (1,132 ) — 1,059 — Current tax expense 119 272 569 486 Deferred tax benefit (112 ) (96 ) (242 ) (313 ) Preferred return to preferred OP units / equity 1,584 1,718 3,154 3,041 Income attributable to noncontrolling interests 2,861 2,585 1,899 3,626 Preferred stock distribution — 428 — 860 NOI (1) / Gross Profit $ 172,338 $ 171,312 $ 352,136 $ 335,713

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 June 30, 2019 June 30, 2020 June 30, 2019 Real Property NOI (1) $ 148,557 $ 142,030 $ 305,109 $ 283,874 Home Sales NOI (1) / Gross Profit 9,349 12,807 19,904 23,148 Rental Program NOI (1) 28,874 26,413 56,859 52,430 Ancillary NOI (1) / Gross Profit 4,149 7,240 6,862 10,317 Site rent from Rental Program (included in Real Property NOI) (1) (10) (18,591 ) (17,178 ) (36,598 ) (34,056 ) NOI (1) / Gross Profit $ 172,338 $ 171,312 $ 352,136 $ 335,713

Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures

Debt Analysis

(amounts in thousands)

Quarter Ended 6/30/2020 3/31/2020 12/31/2019 9/30/2019 6/30/2019 Debt Outstanding Mortgage loans payable $ 3,205,507 $ 3,273,808 $ 3,180,592 $ 2,967,128 $ 2,863,485 Secured borrowings on collateralized receivables (11) — — — 93,669 98,299 Preferred Equity – Sun NG Resorts – mandatorily redeemable 35,249 35,249 35,249 35,249 35,249 Preferred OP units – mandatorily redeemable 34,663 34,663 34,663 34,663 34,663 Lines of credit (6) 115,352 582,774 183,898 140,632 76,079 Total debt $ 3,390,771 $ 3,926,494 $ 3,434,402 $ 3,271,341 $ 3,107,775 % Fixed / Floating Fixed 96.6 % 85.2 % 94.7 % 95.7 % 97.6 % Floating 3.4 % 14.8 % 5.3 % 4.3 % 2.4 % Total 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % Weighted Average Interest Rates Mortgage loans payable 3.88 % 3.91 % 4.05 % 4.13 % 4.24 % Preferred Equity – Sun NG Resorts – mandatorily redeemable 6.00 % 6.00 % 6.00 % 6.00 % 6.00 % Preferred OP units – mandatorily redeemable 5.93 % 5.93 % 6.50 % 6.50 % 6.50 % Lines of credit (6) 2.03 % 1.85 % 2.71 % 3.23 % 3.34 % Average before secured borrowings (11) 3.86 % 3.64 % 4.03 % 4.14 % 4.27 % Secured borrowings on collateralized receivables (11) — % — % — % 9.92 % 9.93 % Total average 3.86 % 3.64 % 4.03 % 4.30 % 4.44 % Debt Ratios Net Debt / Recurring EBITDA (1) (TTM) 4.8 5.6 5.5 5.3 5.2 Net Debt / Enterprise Value 17.8 % 22.6 % 19.0 % 18.7 % 20.2 % Net Debt / Gross Assets 29.7 % 35.6 % 36.0 % 36.0 % 35.1 % Coverage Ratios Recurring EBITDA (1) (TTM) / Interest 4.5 4.5 4.4 4.4 4.2 Recurring EBITDA (1) (TTM) / Interest + Pref. Distributions + Pref. Stock Distribution 4.4 4.3 4.2 4.2 4.0

Maturities / Principal Amortization Next Five Years 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 Mortgage loans payable Maturities $ — $ — $ 82,155 $ 185,618 $ 315,330 Principal amortization 28,842 59,615 61,326 60,604 57,082 Preferred Equity – Sun NG Resorts – mandatorily redeemable — — 35,249 — — Preferred OP units – mandatorily redeemable — — — — 27,373 Lines of credit (6) 3,006 11,440 10,000 90,906 — Total $ 31,848 $ 71,055 $ 188,730 $ 337,128 $ 399,785 Weighted average rate of maturities — % — % 4.46 % 4.08 % 4.47 %

Real Property Operations – Same Community(2)

(amounts in thousands except for Other Information)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 June 30, 2019 Change % Change June 30, 2020 June 30, 2019 Change % Change Financial Information Income from real property (12) $ 204,478 $ 208,214 $ (3,736 ) (1.8 ) % $ 419,150 $ 412,352 $ 6,798 1.6 % Property operating expenses Payroll and benefits 17,981 21,232 (3,251 ) (15.3 ) % 36,793 39,656 (2,863 ) (7.2 ) % Legal, taxes, and insurance 2,427 2,272 155 6.8 % 5,315 4,611 704 15.3 % Utilities (12) 13,476 14,512 (1,036 ) (7.1 ) % 28,586 30,232 (1,646 ) (5.4 ) % Supplies and repair (13) 8,188 9,325 (1,137 ) (12.2 ) % 14,317 15,627 (1,310 ) (8.4 ) % Other (a) 6,276 7,262 (986 ) (13.6 ) % 11,843 12,667 (824 ) (6.5 ) % Real estate taxes 16,076 15,436 640 4.1 % 32,040 30,596 1,444 4.7 % Property operating expenses 64,424 70,039 (5,615 ) (8.0 ) % 128,894 133,389 (4,495 ) (3.4 ) % Real Property NOI (1) $ 140,054 $ 138,175 $ 1,879 1.4 % $ 290,256 $ 278,963 $ 11,293 4.0 %

(a) Includes COVID-19 personal protective equipment expense of $910.

As of June 30, 2020 June 30, 2019 Change % Change Other Information Number of properties 367 367 – MH occupancy (3) 96.9 % RV occupancy (3) 100.0 % MH & RV blended occupancy (3) 97.6 % Adjusted MH occupancy (3) 98.4 % Adjusted RV occupancy (3) 100.0 % Adjusted MH & RV blended occupancy (3) 98.7 % 96.8 % 1.9 % Monthly base rent per site – MH $ 593 $ 570 $ 23 3.9% (15) Monthly base rent per site – RV (14) $ 499 $ 472 $ 27 5.8% (15) Monthly base rent per site – Total (14) $ 571 $ 547 $ 24 4.3% (15)

Home Sales Summary

(amounts in thousands except for *)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 June 30, 2019 Change % Change June 30, 2020 June 30, 2019 Change % Change Financial Information New homes New home sales $ 19,206 $ 16,704 $ 2,502 15.0 % $ 34,802 $ 32,085 $ 2,717 8.5 % New home cost of sales 15,707 14,833 874 5.9 % 28,317 27,979 338 1.2 % NOI (1) / Gross Profit – new homes 3,499 1,871 1,628 87.0 % 6,485 4,106 2,379 57.9 % Gross margin % – new homes 18.2 % 11.2 % 7.0 % 18.6 % 12.8 % 5.8 % Average selling price – new homes* $ 137,186 $ 120,173 $ 17,013 14.2 % $ 134,371 $ 121,534 $ 12,837 10.6 % Pre-owned homes Pre-owned home sales $ 19,324 $ 30,538 $ (11,214 ) (36.7 ) % $ 44,315 $ 54,775 $ (10,460 ) (19.1 ) % Pre-owned home cost of sales 13,474 19,602 (6,128 ) (31.3 ) % 30,896 35,733 (4,837 ) (13.5 ) % NOI (1) / Gross Profit – pre-owned homes 5,850 10,936 (5,086 ) (46.5 ) % 13,419 19,042 (5,623 ) (29.5 ) % Gross margin % – pre-owned homes 30.3 % 35.8 % (5.5 ) % 30.3 % 34.8 % (4.5 ) % Average selling price – pre-owned homes* $ 41,028 $ 38,754 $ 2,274 5.9 % $ 39,744 $ 37,491 $ 2,253 6.0 % Total home sales Revenue from home sales $ 38,530 $ 47,242 $ (8,712 ) (18.4 ) % $ 79,117 $ 86,860 $ (7,743 ) (8.9 ) % Cost of home sales 29,181 34,435 (5,254 ) (15.3 ) % 59,213 63,712 (4,499 ) (7.1 ) % NOI (1) / Gross Profit – home sales $ 9,349 $ 12,807 $ (3,458 ) (27.0 ) % $ 19,904 $ 23,148 $ (3,244 ) (14.0 ) % Statistical Information New home sales volume* 140 139 1 0.7 % 259 264 (5 ) (1.9 ) % Pre-owned home sales volume* 471 788 (317 ) (40.2 ) % 1,115 1,461 (346 ) (23.7 ) % Total home sales volume * 611 927 (316 ) (34.1 ) % 1,374 1,725 (351 ) (20.3 ) %

Rental Program Summary

(amounts in thousands except for *)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 June 30, 2019 Change % Change June 30, 2020 June 30, 2019 Change % Change Financial Information Revenues Rental home revenue $ 14,968 $ 14,412 $ 556 3.9 % $ 30,440 $ 28,383 $ 2,057 7.2 % Site rent from Rental Program (1) (10) 18,591 17,178 1,413 8.2 % 36,598 34,056 2,542 7.5 % Rental Program revenue 33,559 31,590 1,969 6.2 % 67,038 62,439 4,599 7.4 % Expenses Repairs and refurbishment 2,256 2,889 (633 ) (21.9 ) % 5,209 5,237 (28 ) (0.5 ) % Taxes and insurance 2,006 1,827 179 9.8 % 4,019 3,691 328 8.9 % Other 423 461 (38 ) (8.2 ) % 951 1,081 (130 ) (12.0 ) % Rental Program operating and maintenance 4,685 5,177 (492 ) (9.5 ) % 10,179 10,009 170 1.7 % Rental Program NOI (1) $ 28,874 $ 26,413 $ 2,461 9.3 % $ 56,859 $ 52,430 $ 4,429 8.4 % Other Information Number of sold rental homes* 122 332 (210 ) (63.3 ) % 356 542 (186 ) (34.3 ) % Number of occupied rentals, end of period* 11,785 11,230 555 4.9 % Investment in occupied rental homes, end of period $ 621,327 $ 561,219 $ 60,108 10.7 % Weighted average monthly rental rate, end of period* $ 1,018 $ 975 $ 43 4.4 %

Acquisitions and Other Summary (16)

(amounts in thousands except for statistical data)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 Financial Information Revenues Income from real property $ 17,649 $ 31,797 Property and operating expenses Payroll and benefits 2,742 5,260 Legal, taxes & insurance 232 524 Utilities 1,700 3,399 Supplies and repairs 1,386 2,287 Other 1,439 2,615 Real estate taxes 1,647 2,859 Property operating expenses 9,146 16,944 Net operating income (NOI) (1) $ 8,503 $ 14,853 Other Information June 30, 2020 Number of properties 59 Occupied sites 8,198 Developed sites 8,820 Occupancy % 92.9 % Transient sites 3,620

Property Summary (includes MH and Annual RVs) COMMUNITIES 6/30/2020 3/31/2020 12/31/2019 9/30/2019 6/30/2019 FLORIDA Communities 125 125 125 125 125 Developed sites (17) 39,241 39,380 39,230 39,067 38,879 Occupied (17) 38,453 38,526 38,346 38,155 37,944 Occupancy % (17) 98.0 % 97.8 % 97.7 % 97.7 % 97.6 % Sites for development 1,427 1,527 1,527 1,633 1,638 MICHIGAN Communities 72 72 72 72 72 Developed sites (17) 27,901 27,883 27,905 27,906 27,891 Occupied (17) 27,191 26,863 26,785 26,677 26,591 Occupancy % (17) 97.5 % 96.3 % 96.0 % 95.6 % 95.3 % Sites for development 1,182 1,115 1,115 1,115 1,115 TEXAS Communities 23 23 23 23 23 Developed sites (17) 7,641 7,627 7,615 7,098 6,997 Occupied (17) 7,289 7,076 7,006 6,834 6,683 Occupancy % (17) 95.4 % 92.8 % 92.0 % 96.3 % 95.5 % Sites for development 565 555 555 1,086 1,100 CALIFORNIA Communities 32 31 31 31 31 Developed sites (17) 6,364 5,986 5,981 5,963 5,946 Occupied (17) 6,272 5,948 5,941 5,917 5,896 Occupancy % (17) 98.6 % 99.4 % 99.3 % 99.2 % 99.2 % Sites for development 264 302 302 302 56 ARIZONA Communities 13 13 13 13 13 Developed sites (17) 4,259 4,268 4,263 4,239 4,235 Occupied (17) 3,932 3,923 3,892 3,852 3,842 Occupancy % (17) 92.3 % 91.9 % 91.3 % 90.9 % 90.7 % Sites for development — — — — — ONTARIO, CANADA Communities 15 15 15 15 15 Developed sites (17) 3,980 3,977 4,031 4,022 3,929 Occupied (17) 3,980 3,977 4,031 4,022 3,929 Occupancy % (17) 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % Sites for development 1,593 1,608 1,611 1,675 1,675 INDIANA Communities 11 11 11 11 11 Developed sites (17) 3,087 3,087 3,087 3,089 3,089 Occupied (17) 2,961 2,914 2,900 2,870 2,849 Occupancy % (17) 95.9 % 94.4 % 93.9 % 92.9 % 92.2 % Sites for development 277 277 277 277 277 OHIO Communities 9 9 9 9 9 Developed sites (17) 2,778 2,768 2,770 2,770 2,770 Occupied (17) 2,736 2,702 2,716 2,703 2,705 Occupancy % (17) 98.5 % 97.6 % 98.1 % 97.6 % 97.7 % Sites for development 22 59 59 59 59 COLORADO Communities 10 10 10 10 8 Developed sites (16) 2,441 2,423 2,423 2,423 2,335 Occupied (17) 2,327 2,318 2,322 2,325 2,323 Occupancy % (17) 95.3 % 95.7 % 95.8 % 96.0 % 99.5 % Sites for development 1,566 1,867 1,867 1,973 2,129 OTHER STATES Communities 116 115 113 80 75 Developed sites (17) 22,780 22,583 22,572 17,203 16,493 Occupied (17) 22,024 21,749 21,678 16,657 16,026 Occupancy % (17) 96.7 % 96.3 % 96.0 % 96.8 % 97.2 % Sites for development 2,846 2,980 2,980 2,437 2,705 TOTAL – PORTFOLIO Communities 426 424 422 389 382 Developed sites (17) 120,472 119,982 119,877 113,780 112,564 Occupied (17) 117,165 115,996 115,617 110,012 108,788 Occupancy % (17) 97.3 % (18) 96.7 % 96.4 % 96.7 % 96.6 % Sites for development (19) 9,742 10,290 10,293 10,557 10,754 % Communities age restricted 34.0 % 34.0 % 34.1 % 30.8 % 31.4 % TRANSIENT RV PORTFOLIO SUMMARY Location Florida 5,547 5,311 5,465 5,506 5,693 California 1,978 1,947 1,952 1,970 1,985 Texas 1,590 1,612 1,623 1,642 1,693 Maryland 1,515 1,488 1,488 1,426 1,380 Arizona 1,401 1,392 1,397 1,421 1,424 Ontario, Canada 1,007 1,009 939 937 1,043 New York 911 916 923 924 935 New Jersey 857 875 864 868 875 Maine 837 828 811 821 848 Utah 750 750 753 560 562 Virginia 598 630 324 329 358 Colorado 574 291 291 185 111 Other states 4,795 4,831 4,586 4,293 3,678 Total transient RV sites 22,360 21,880 21,416 20,882 20,585

Capital Improvements, Development, and Acquisitions

(amounts in thousands except for *)

Recurring

Capital Expenditures

Average / Site* Recurring

Capital Expenditures (20) Lot

Modifications (21) Acquisitions (22) Expansion

and

Development (23) Revenue Producing /Expense Reduction Projects (24) YTD 2020 $ 77 $ 9,147 $ 14,177 $ 116,750 $ 127,126 $ 8,035 2019 $ 345 $ 30,382 $ 31,135 $ 930,668 $ 281,808 $ 9,638 2018 $ 263 $ 24,265 $ 22,867 $ 414,840 $ 152,672 $ 3,864

Operating Statistics for MH and Annual RVs

Locations Resident Move-outs Net Leased Sites (5) New Home Sales Pre-owned Home Sales Brokered

Re-sales Florida 1,193 107 85 97 601 Michigan 284 406 17 525 66 Ontario, Canada 591 (51 ) 16 9 90 Texas 194 283 32 142 26 Arizona 48 40 22 13 62 Indiana 43 61 4 100 7 Ohio 72 20 — 42 5 California 61 13 12 7 33 Colorado 13 5 3 15 17 Other states 879 267 68 165 130 Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 3,378 1,151 259 1,115 1,037

Total For Year Ended Resident Move-outs Net Leased Sites (5) New Home Sales Pre-owned Home Sales Brokered

Re-sales 2019 4,139 2,674 571 2,868 2,231 2018 3,435 2,600 526 3,103 2,147

Percentage Trends Resident Move-outs Resident

Re-sales 2020 (TTM) 3.1 % 6.3 % 2019 2.6 % 6.6 % 2018 2.4 % 7.2 %

Footnotes and Definitions

Investors in and analysts following the real estate industry utilize funds from operations (“FFO”), net operating income (“NOI”), and earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (“EBITDA”) as supplemental performance measures. The Company believes that FFO, NOI, and EBITDA are appropriate measures given their wide use by and relevance to investors and analysts. Additionally, FFO, NOI, and EBITDA are commonly used in various ratios, pricing multiples, yields and returns and valuation calculations used to measure financial position, performance and value. FFO, reflecting the assumption that real estate values rise or fall with market conditions, principally adjusts for the effects of generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) depreciation and amortization of real estate assets.

NOI provides a measure of rental operations that does not factor in depreciation, amortization and non-property specific expenses such as general and administrative expenses.

EBITDA provides a further measure to evaluate ability to incur and service debt and to fund dividends and other cash needs.

FFO is defined by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts (“NAREIT”) as GAAP net income (loss), excluding gains (or losses) from sales of depreciable operating property, plus real estate related depreciation and amortization, and after adjustments for nonconsolidated partnerships and joint ventures. FFO is a non-GAAP financial measure that management believes is a useful supplemental measure of the Company’s operating performance. By excluding gains and losses related to sales of previously depreciated operating real estate assets, impairment and excluding real estate asset depreciation and amortization (which can vary among owners of identical assets in similar condition based on historical cost accounting and useful life estimates), FFO provides a performance measure that, when compared period-over-period, reflects the impact to operations from trends in occupancy rates, rental rates, and operating costs, providing perspective not readily apparent from GAAP net income (loss). Management believes the use of FFO has been beneficial in improving the understanding of operating results of REITs among the investing public and making comparisons of REIT operating results more meaningful. The Company also uses FFO excluding certain gain and loss items that management considers unrelated to the operational and financial performance of our core business (“Core FFO”). The Company believes that Core FFO provides enhanced comparability for investor evaluations of period-over-period results.

The Company believes that GAAP net income (loss) is the most directly comparable measure to FFO. The principal limitation of FFO is that it does not replace GAAP net income (loss) as a performance measure or GAAP cash flow from operations as a liquidity measure. Because FFO excludes significant economic components of GAAP net income (loss) including depreciation and amortization, FFO should be used as a supplement to GAAP net income (loss) and not as an alternative to it. Further, FFO is not intended as a measure of a REIT’s ability to meet debt principal repayments and other cash requirements, nor as a measure of working capital. FFO is calculated in accordance with the Company’s interpretation of standards established by NAREIT, which may not be comparable to FFO reported by other REITs that interpret the NAREIT definition differently.

NOI is derived from revenues minus property operating expenses and real estate taxes. NOI is a non-GAAP financial measure that the Company believes is helpful to investors as a supplemental measure of operating performance because it is an indicator of the return on property investment and provides a method of comparing property performance over time. The Company uses NOI as a key measure when evaluating performance and growth of particular properties and/or groups of properties. The principal limitation of NOI is that it excludes depreciation, amortization, interest expense and non-property specific expenses such as general and administrative expenses, all of which are significant costs. Therefore, NOI is a measure of the operating performance of the properties of the Company rather than of the Company overall.

The Company believes that GAAP net income (loss) is the most directly comparable measure to NOI. NOI should not be considered to be an alternative to GAAP net income (loss) as an indication of the Company’s financial performance or GAAP cash flow from operating activities as a measure of the Company’s liquidity; nor is it indicative of funds available for the Company’s cash needs, including its ability to make cash distributions. Because of the inclusion of items such as interest, depreciation, and amortization, the use of GAAP net income (loss) as a performance measure is limited as these items may not accurately reflect the actual change in market value of a property, in the case of depreciation and in the case of interest, may not necessarily be linked to the operating performance of a real estate asset, as it is often incurred at a parent company level and not at a property level.

EBITDA as defined by NAREIT (referred to as “EBITDAre”) is calculated as GAAP net income (loss), plus interest expense, plus income tax expense, plus depreciation and amortization, plus or minus losses or gains on the disposition of depreciated property (including losses or gains on change of control), plus impairment write-downs of depreciated property and of investments in nonconsolidated affiliates caused by a decrease in value of depreciated property in the affiliate, and adjustments to reflect the entity’s share of EBITDAre of nonconsolidated affiliates. EBITDAre is a non-GAAP financial measure that the Company uses to evaluate its ability to incur and service debt, fund dividends and other cash needs and cover fixed costs. Investors utilize EBITDAre as a supplemental measure to evaluate and compare investment quality and enterprise value of REITs. The Company also uses EBITDAre excluding certain gain and loss items that management considers unrelated to measurement of the Company’s performance on a basis that is independent of capital structure (“Recurring EBITDA”).

The Company believes that GAAP net income (loss) is the most directly comparable measure to EBITDAre. EBITDAre is not intended to be used as a measure of the Company’s cash generated by operations or its dividend-paying capacity, and should therefore not replace GAAP net income (loss) as an indication of the Company’s financial performance or GAAP cash flow from operating, investing and financing activities as measures of liquidity.

(2) Same Community results reflect constant currency for comparative purposes. Canadian currency figures in the prior comparative period have been translated at 2020 actual exchange rates.

(3) The Same Community occupancy percentage is 96.9 percent for MH, 100.0 percent for RV, and 97.6 percent for the blended MH and RV. The MH and RV blended occupancy is derived from 111,652 developed sites, of which 108,967 were occupied. The Same Community occupancy percentage for 2019 has been adjusted to reflect incremental period-over-period growth from filled expansion sites and the conversion of transient RV sites to annual RV sites. The adjusted Same Community occupancy percentage for 2020 is derived from 110,362 developed sites, of which 108,967 were occupied. The number of developed sites excludes RV transient sites and approximately 1,300 recently completed but vacant MH expansion sites.

(4) The effect of certain anti-dilutive convertible securities is excluded from these items.

(5) Net leased sites do not include occupied sites acquired during that year.

(6) Lines of credit includes the Company’s MH floor plan facility. The effective interest rate on the MH floor plan facility was 7.0 percent for all periods presented. However, the Company pays no interest if the floor plan balance is repaid within 60 days.

(7) Other expense, net was as follows (in thousands):

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 June 30, 2019 June 30, 2020 June 30, 2019 Foreign currency remeasurement loss $ (195 ) $ (28 ) $ (415 ) $ (23 ) Collateralized receivables derecognition gain — 1 — — Contingent liability remeasurement loss (84 ) (42 ) (166 ) (97 ) Long term lease termination expense (273 ) (26 ) (273 ) (42 ) Other expense, net $ (552 ) $ (95 ) $ (854 ) $ (162 )

(8) These costs represent the expenses incurred to bring recently acquired properties up to the Company’s operating standards, including items such as tree trimming and painting costs that do not meet the Company’s capitalization policy.

(9) Core FFO(1) includes an adjustment of $0.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020 and $0.4 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019, respectively, for estimated loss of earnings in excess of the applicable business interruption deductible in relation to the Company’s Florida Keys communities that required redevelopment due to damages sustained from Hurricane Irma in September 2017. For the three months ended June 30, 2020, the adjustment of $0.3 million was offset by the reversal of the first quarter 2020 adjustment of $0.3 million for which payment was received and income recognized during the current quarter in accordance with GAAP.

(10) The renter’s monthly payment includes the site rent and an amount attributable to the home lease. The site rent is reflected in Real Property Operations’ segment revenue. For purposes of management analysis, site rent is included in Rental Program revenue to evaluate the incremental revenue gains associated with the Rental Program, and to assess the overall growth and performance of the Rental Program and financial impact on the Company’s operations.

(11) This is a transferred asset transaction which has been classified as collateralized receivables and the cash received from this transaction has been classified as a secured borrowing. The interest income and interest expense accrue at the same rate and amount. In November 2019, the Company derecognized the transferred financial assets and secured borrowing as legal isolation criteria to be accounted for as a true sale were satisfied pursuant to the terms of the purchase agreement.

(12) Same Community results net $9.4 million and $8.5 million of certain utility revenue against the related utility expense in property operating and maintenance expense for the three months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively. Same Community results net $18.3 million and $16.9 million of utility revenue against the related utility expense in property operating and maintenance expense for the six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively.

(13) Same Community supplies and repair expense excludes $0.3 million and $0.4 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019, of expenses incurred for recently acquired properties to bring the properties up to the Company’s operating standards, including items such as tree trimming and painting costs that do not meet the Company’s capitalization policy.

(14) Monthly base rent per site pertains to annual RV sites and excludes transient RV sites.

(15) Calculated using actual results without rounding.

(16) Acquisitions and other is comprised of 4 properties acquired and 3 properties that the Company has an interest in, but does not operate in 2020, forty-two properties acquired in 2019, one property being operated under a temporary use permit, three Florida Keys properties that require redevelopment as a result of damage sustained from Hurricane Irma in 2017, five recently opened ground-up developments, one property undergoing redevelopment, and other miscellaneous transactions and activity.

(17) Includes MH and annual RV sites, and excludes transient RV sites, as applicable.

(18) As of June 30, 2020, total portfolio MH occupancy was 96.5 percent inclusive of the impact of approximately 1,600 recently constructed but vacant MH expansion sites, and annual RV occupancy was 100.0 percent.

(19) Total sites for development were comprised of approximately 78.2 percent for expansion, 18.0 percent for greenfield development and 3.8 percent for redevelopment.

(20) Recurring capital expenditures are necessary to maintain asset quality, including purchasing and replacing assets used to operate the community. These capital expenditures include items such as: major road, driveway, pool improvements; clubhouse renovations; adding or replacing street lights; playground equipment; signage; maintenance facilities; manager housing and property vehicles. The minimum capitalized amount is five hundred dollars.

(21) Lot modification capital expenditures improve the asset quality of the community. These costs are incurred when an existing older home moves out, and the site is prepared for a new home, more often than not, a multi-sectional home. These activities, which are mandated by strict manufacturer’s installation requirements and state building code, include items such as new foundations, driveways, and utility upgrades.

(22) Capital expenditures related to acquisitions represent the purchase price of existing operating communities and land parcels to develop expansions or new communities. These costs for the six months ended June 30, 2020 include $19.8 million of capital improvements identified during due diligence that are necessary to bring the communities to the Company’s operating standards. For the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, these costs were $50.7 million and $94.6 million, respectively. These include items such as: upgrading clubhouses; landscaping; new street light systems; new mail delivery systems; pool renovation including larger decks, heaters, and furniture; new maintenance facilities; and new signage including main signs and internal road signs. These are considered acquisition costs and although identified during due diligence, often require 24 to 36 months after closing to complete.

(23) Expansion and development expenditures consist primarily of construction costs and costs necessary to complete home site improvements, such as driveways, sidewalks and landscaping.

(24) Capital costs related to revenue generating activities consist primarily of garages, sheds, sub-metering of water, sewer and electricity. Revenue generating attractions at our RV resorts are also included here and, occasionally, a special capital project requested by residents and accompanied by an extra rental increase will be classified as revenue producing.

Certain financial information has been revised to reflect reclassifications in prior periods to conform to current period presentation.

