North America is expected to experience consistent growth due to the presence of renowned manufacturers like Avery Dennison Corporation and 3M in the United States, who are continuously innovating to meet the rising demand from various industries. Additionally, the demand for residential and commercial buildings in Asia Pacific is expected to thrive, which is a significant factor for the region’s growth. Notably, in India, the real estate industry is the second-largest employment generator after the agriculture sector, according to the India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF)..

NEWARK, Del, June 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The overall size of the global sun control films market was assessed by Future Market Insights at US$ 6,187.4 million in the year 2022. As per the FMI market analysis report, from 2023 to 2033, the market is anticipated to expand at of 5.6%. By following this growth rate, the overall market is poised to grow from US$ 6,509.1 million in 2023 to US$ 11,224.4 million by 2033.

Rising consumer demand for energy-efficient windows is anticipated to drive the sales of control films during this projected period. Sun control films are now getting frequently used in windows to increase energy efficiency for heating and cooling in both commercial and home settings.

Sun control films can reduce heat loss through windows and doors in houses by an average of 30%, according to the United States Department of Energy. So, rising global concern for reducing the proportion of toxic gases in the atmosphere is anticipated to encourage the sales of sun control films.

Key Takeaways from this Market Study:

The United States is known to be making high use of sun control films for its windows in buildings and vehicles. In comparison to other countries, the regional market garnered almost US$ 1,528.3 million in 2022 which was almost 24.7% of the overall revenue.

In the Asia Pacific region, Japan has remained a well-known producer and user of sun control films. In the year 2022, the overall valuation of the market was US$ 290 million translating into 4.7% of the global revenue.

In recent years, China is witnessed to be progressing notably in the production and export of sun control films from its widely established industries. As per the FMI market analysis report, this regional market is projected to register a CAGR of 6.5% during the period from 2023 to 2033.

India is another remarkably growing market in the Asia Pacific region that is poised to witness an even high growth rate during this period. With recent developments by domestic industries and support from foreign investors, this regional market is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 6.9% through 2033.

Australia is another notable market for developing world-class sun control films with a high demand for such items for domestic purposes. Through the sales of sun control films in Australia and abroad, it generated a revenue of nearly 1.3% of the global market share.

In the Europe region, Germany is the leading market for sun control films with a robust production capacity for such items. The sun control film manufacturing industries in Germany garnered a revenue of US$ 235.1 million in 2022 equating to 3.8% of the global revenue.

The United Kingdom is poised to experience a high growth rate of 4.4% in demand for sun control films over the forecasted years.

Competitive Landscape for these Market Players:

A few key companies along with a handful of medium- and small-sized regional competitors, dominate the overall market. Both regional competitors and other firms with extensive distribution networks and a constantly improving approach have increased the competition.

Leading players compete based on the sun control film production method employed and the product quality given. While new entrants are competing based on unique technological capabilities and application development skills.

Key Companies involved:

Avery Dennison Corporation

3M

Garware Suncontrol

Saint-Gobain

LLumar Films (Pty) Ltd.

LINTEC Corporation

Nexfil USA

Solar Control Window Film Inc.

Dexerials Corporation

Eastman Performance Films LLC

HAVERKAMP GmbH

Recon Blinds E&B Co., Ltd.

Madico Inc.

Key Segments Profiled:

By Film Type:

High-performance Films

Vacuum Coated (Reflective)

Dyed (Non-reflective)

Clear (Non-reflective)

Other Film Types

By Absorber Type:

Inorganic/Ceramic

Organic

Metallic

By End User:

Design

Marine

Automotive

Construction

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan

Japan

The Middle East and Africa

