Sun Country Airlines Statement

MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ: SNCY) issued a response to the following irregular flight incident.

At approximately 1:18 a.m. PT, Sun Country 110, scheduled to operate between Las Vegas’ McCarran International Airport (LAS) and Minneapolis/Saint Paul International Airport (MSP), returned to LAS shortly after takeoff. Upon landing, the aircraft’s right landing gear malfunctioned, causing the aircraft to stop on the runway.  Las Vegas Emergency Response personnel responded to the aircraft and all 50 passengers and six crew members were safely deplaned via an airstairs before being transported to the terminal. At this point there is no report of injuries.

Sun Country has activated its emergency response plan and is responding to this incident in coordination with local authorities and the NTSB.

“We will first and foremost take care of our passengers and crew,” said Sun Country CEO Jude Bricker. “We will then fully investigate this incident to understand what happened.”

About Sun Country 
Sun Country Airlines is a new breed of hybrid low-cost air carrier that dynamically deploys shared resources across our synergistic scheduled service, charter and cargo businesses. Based in Minnesota, we focus on serving leisure and visiting friends and relatives (“VFR”) passengers and charter customers and providing CMI service to Amazon, with flights throughout the United States and to destinations in Mexico, Central America, Canada, and the Caribbean.

