Sun Country Airlines to Participate at the Wolfe Global Transportation and Industrials Conference

MINNEAPOLIS, May 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ: SNCY) today announced that Dave Davis, president and chief financial officer, will present at the Wolfe Global Transportation and Industrials Conference on Thursday, May 26 at 10:55 AM EST.

A link to the live webcast can be found on the Sun Country investor relations website at https://ir.suncountry.com/news-events/events-and-presentations.

About Sun Country

Sun Country Airlines is a new breed of hybrid low-cost air carrier that dynamically deploys shared resources across our synergistic scheduled service, charter and cargo businesses. Based in Minnesota, we focus on serving leisure and visiting friends and relatives (“VFR”) passengers and charter customers and providing CMI service to Amazon, with flights throughout the United States and to destinations in Mexico, Central America, Canada and the Caribbean.

