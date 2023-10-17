Customers can now book summer 2024 travel

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ: SNCY) will launch new nonstop service to YUL Montréal-Trudeau International Airport and Toronto Pearson International Airport (YYZ) in June of 2024 (pending final approval). Sun Country has also extended its schedule for customers to book travel through Sept. 10, 2024.

In addition to Montréal and Toronto, the schedule extension includes eight new domestic, seasonal nonstop routes from Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP) to:

Albuquerque International Sunport (ABQ), New Mexico

Billings Logan International Airport (BIL), Montana

Boise Airport (BOI), Idaho

Dulles International Airport (IAD), Virginia/Washington, D.C.

Gerald R. Ford International Airport (GRR), Grand Rapids, Michigan

Missoula Montana Airport (MSO), Montana

Oakland International Airport (OAK), California

Syracuse Hancock International Airport (SYR), New York

Service to the new destinations will generally be twice weekly with service to Dulles four times a week. With these new destinations, Sun Country will offer nonstop service from MSP to 98 distinct markets in 2024.

“Sun Country prides itself on being the leisure airline of choice for MSP customers,” said Grant Whitney, senior vice president and chief revenue officer for Sun Country. “We have more than doubled our nonstop destinations for customers flying out of MSP in the last five years and we are thrilled to offer these unique new offerings spanning the continent from Quebec to New Mexico.”

Sun Country will also continue its seasonal service to the cities it launched in summer 2023. In addition, beginning in spring 2024, Houston flights will use William P. Hobby Airport (HOU) rather than George Bush Intercontinental/Houston Airport (IAH).

With today’s announcement, Sun Country Airlines will operate 120 routes serving 104 airports across the United States, Mexico, Central America, Canada, and the Caribbean, providing safe, reliable, hassle-free flights at affordable prices. Sun Country’s onboard experience includes state-of-the-art seating equipment, offering full-size tray tables, comfortable recline, and in-seat power in most seats. Sun Country also provides free in-flight entertainment to our guests’ devices and complimentary beverages including water, coffee, tea, juices, and soda. Additional beverage options and snacks are available for purchase, and we are proud to partner with many Minnesota and Midwest-based companies to highlight their local products on our menu.

ABOUT SUN COUNTRY AIRLINES

Sun Country Airlines is a new breed of hybrid low-cost air carrier, whose mission is to connect guests to their favorite people and places, to create lifelong memories and transformative experiences. Sun Country dynamically deploys shared resources across our synergistic scheduled service, charter, and cargo businesses. Based in Minnesota, we focus on serving leisure and visiting friends and relatives (“VFR”) passengers and charter customers and providing cargo service to Amazon, with flights throughout the United States and to destinations in Mexico, Central America, Canada, and the Caribbean.

For photos, b-roll and additional company information, visit https://www.stories.suncountry.com/multimedia.

