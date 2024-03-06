MINNEAPOLIS, March 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ: SNCY) President and Chief Financial Officer Dave Davis will present at the J.P. Morgan Industrials Conference on Tuesday, March 12 at 2:50PM EST.

A link to the live webcast can be found on the Sun Country investor relations website at https://ir.suncountry.com/news-events/events-and-presentations.

About Sun Country

Sun Country Airlines is a new breed of hybrid low-cost air carrier, whose mission is to connect guests to their favorite people and places, to create lifelong memories and transformative experiences. Sun Country dynamically deploys shared resources across our synergistic scheduled service, charter, and cargo businesses. Based in Minnesota, we focus on serving leisure and visiting friends and relatives (“VFR”) passengers and charter customers and providing cargo service to Amazon, with flights throughout the United States and to destinations in Mexico, Central America, Canada, and the Caribbean.

