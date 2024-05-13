Celebrating 160 Years of Musical Heritage with a Vision for Tomorrow

NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sun Label Group has officially launched under its parent company, Primary Wave Music . This groundbreaking venture stands as a testament to the enduring power of music, bringing together the historic legacies and individual successes of Sun Records , Gaither Music , Green Hill Music , Rural Rhythm and emeraldwave by Green Hill into a cohesive and forward-thinking artist-focused ecosystem. Paul Sizelove will oversee Sun Label Group as President, with each of the labels retaining their unique structure, individuality and respective teams. In addition to leading Sun Label Group, Sizelove will continue to spearhead day-to-day operations as President of Gaither Music Group. Blake Davis will also remain in his role as General Manager of Green Hill Music.

“With Paul stepping into the role of President of the Sun Label Group, we are ushering in a new era of innovation and collaboration. His extensive network of partnerships and relationships will be invaluable as we continue to expand our reach and influence across the music industry,” said Dominic Pandiscia, Chief Strategy Officer, Primary Wave Music/Sun Label Group. “We couldn’t be more thrilled for Paul and the immense potential this represents for the Group overall!”

Sun Label Group is deeply rooted in the rich history of its constituent labels. With a combined musical past spanning 160 years, the group comprises the iconic Sun Records, renowned for its pivotal role in the birth of rock ‘n’ roll, the gospel melodies and multimedia platforms of Gaither Music, the diversity of repertoire from jazz through Americana at Green Hill Music, the deep bluegrass catalog of Rural Rhythm, and the ambient and relaxing sounds of emeraldwave by Green Hill. This amalgamation not only honors the past but also sets the stage for exciting new musical experiences and platforms.

As part of Primary Wave Music, Sun Label Group is committed to weaving together the past, present, and future of the individual labels that comprise the Group. This involves both meticulous safeguarding of the individual label’s legacies while breathing new life into the future to ensure their legacies grow.

“As we launch Sun Label Group, we stand at the crossroads of musical heritage and innovation,” said Sizelove. “This venture isn’t just about celebrating 160 years of extraordinary sound; it’s about forging a future where music continues to inspire, connect, and evolve. Our rich legacy across Sun Records, Gaither Music, Green Hill Music, Rural Rhythm, and emeraldwave by Green Hill is just the beginning. The future of music starts here, and we look forward to developing new partnerships as we create new art, broaden our reach, and adapt to the ever-changing ways that people enjoy music.”

Sun Label Group isn’t just preserving musical history, however; it’s actively shaping its future with the introduction of new, genre-spanning recordings and IP/platform development. Through innovative releases that range from revisiting chart-topping classics to launching cutting-edge new releases, the group is a pioneer in the musical landscape. This commitment to innovation extends globally, as the group looks to connect with diverse audiences worldwide.

The coming year will see the release of a variety of projects across the Sun Label Group family. On Sun Records, this includes Mileage from blues virtuoso and 5-time GRAMMY nominee Ruthie Foster , Silver City from singer-songwriter Amy Helm , Melissa Etheridge ’s highly-awaited I’m Not Broken: Live From Topeka Correctional Facility, Lean On Neon from Shawna Thompson of Thompson Square, and an upcoming blues project from ZZ Ward.

From Gaither Music , the storied music company founded by Bill and Gloria Gaither, fans can look forward to Foundations, the upcoming album from The Voice season 12 winner Chris Blue ; Sunday School, a Tommy Sims-produced gospel album from season 9 winner of The Voice Jordan Smith; a new recording from GRAMMY-nominated, Grand Ole Opry and Gospel Music Hall of Fame members The Isaacs; as well as Christian music artist Joseph Habedank ’s new record, I’m Free. Several recordings will be accompanied by TV and DVD specials, offering a rich, interactive experience for fans and exciting content for the label’s ever-growing YouTube channel with over 3.5 billion life-to-date views.

Green Hill Music , which celebrates its 30th anniversary this year, will showcase David Arkenstone ’s dreamy Fairy Fantasy. Meanwhile, emeraldwave by Green Hill has just launched Out Of The Blur, the first ambient album by Eric Hilton of Thievery Corporation, and is launching additional projects via their partnership with ENDEL .

What sets Sun Label Group apart is its dedication to bridging the historic with the future, acting as a curator of cultural narratives, a steward of musical treasures, and a catalyst for inspiration. The aim is not just to curate music but to ignite a global movement that showcases the transformative power of sound through delivering exceptional musical and visual experiences.

About Sun Label Group, Est. 2024

Honoring Icons, Elevating Soundscapes, Inspiring Journeys

Sun Label Group celebrates 160 years of music across Sun Records, Gaither Music, Green Hill Music, and emeraldwave by Green Hill. Under parent company Primary Wave Music, the dynamic and innovative music company is dedicated to celebrating the legacy of musical icons and shaping the future of music and entertainment. From catalog preservation and reimagination to curating exceptional new auditory experiences, Sun Label Group is a testament to the enduring power of music.

CONTACT: Media inquiries: Dawn Kamerling The Press House [email protected]