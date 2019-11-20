Breaking News
Home / Top News / Sun Pacific Holding Corp’s Subsidiary National Mechanical Group, in Partnership with Blissful Holdings, Identifies $80 Million Project Funding Source/Partner for Solar Farm Project in Durango, Mexico

Sun Pacific Holding Corp’s Subsidiary National Mechanical Group, in Partnership with Blissful Holdings, Identifies $80 Million Project Funding Source/Partner for Solar Farm Project in Durango, Mexico

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 17 mins ago

MANALAPAN, N.J., Nov. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sun Pacific Holding Corp. (Other OTC: SNPW) announces that its wholly owned subsidiary, National Mechanical Group (“NMG”) in partnership with Soluciones De Energia Diversificada Internacional, S.A.P.I. (“SEDI”), a subsidiary of Blissful Holdings, LLC, has identified, received preliminary terms, and is proceeding with due diligence including a site visit in December with a project funding source/partner in support of its partnership with SEDI to build and develop the Durango, Mexico Solar Farm Project. The proposed project funding would be for up to $80 million in capital to build a 40 plus megawatt solar farm in which NMG and SEDI would own a thirty percent equity interest in the completed project.

The current partnership was established to co-develop a 10 to 40 plus megawatt solar farm in Durango, Mexico utilizing the partners’ respective expertise and industry knowledge. The first milestone in this project was the execution of land’s rights and power purchase agreements. The second milestone was the selection of key manufacturers. The third milestone has been to identify a project funding source/partner and commence due diligence with a target for closing on financing in early 2020.

Nicholas Campanella, CEO of Sun Pacific Holding Corp, stated, “We are very pleased that we have identified and are starting due diligence with a potential funding source/partner for the project in Durango, Mexico. We look forward to working with them as they move through their underwriting, analysis and site visits. At Sun Pacific a key strategy for us is to identify opportunities and build partnerships that can allow us to utilize creative financing alternatives to build value for our stakeholders through the management and/or equity or profit sharing arrangements in those partnerships.”

Mr. Campanella further added, “While we diligently evaluate and work on new ways to build stakeholder value, we would like to reaffirm that, at this time, the company is not undertaking a reverse stock split and prior to such action we would inform our stakeholders. We continue to wait and watch to see how the market reacts to how our various projects evolve to determine if and when the need for such an action might be appropriate. We believe that by focusing on our subject matter expertise and relationships to develop green energy projects with various contributing partners that we can enhance value for all of our stakeholders.”

The company looks forward to keeping its stakeholders aware of the progress of our partnership in Durango, Mexico, along with its other developing initiatives in clean energy solutions.

About Sun Pacific Holding Corp.

Sun Pacific Holding Corp. (Other OTC: SNPW) uses management’s knowledge and experience to serve its customers and now its shareholders through quality service and equipment, working to keep customers satisfied, and by doing our part in protecting the environment with smart green technology. For more information, visit www.sunpacificholding.com.

About Blissful Holdings LLC.

Blissful Holdings is a company whose specialty is the development of sustainability focused projects in all their forms and also represents international companies that provide high-value products and services. Blissful Holdings’ intent is to have a positive impact on society, government and the environment. For more information, visit www.blissfulholdings.com.

Safe Harbor and Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements that involve expectations, plans or intentions (such as those relating to future expansion or financial results) and other factors discussed from time to time in the Company’s OTC Markets filings. These statements are forward-looking and are subject to risks and uncertainties, so actual results may vary materially. You can identify these forward-looking statements by words such as “may,” “should,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan” and other similar expressions. Our actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of certain factors not within the control of the company. The company cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The company disclaims any obligation subsequently to revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.

IR Contact
Sun Pacific Holding Corp
215 Gordons Corner Road
Manalapan, NJ 07726
Phone: +1 (888) 845-0242 Email: [email protected]
Website:www.sunpacificholding.com

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.