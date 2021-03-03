Sun Pacific Holding Corp’s Subsidiary Street Smart Outdoor Corp Announces Membership with Geopath to Expand Advertising Metrics and Reach

MANALAPAN, N.J., March 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sun Pacific Holding Corp. (Other OTC: SNPW) announces that its wholly owned subsidiary, Street Smart Outdoor Corp (“SSO”) will become a member of Geopath, the not-for-profit organization that provides the industry-standard measurement currency for the out-of-home (OOH) advertising industry. Geopath utilizes state-of-the-art data, technology, and media research methodologies along with a holistic, integrated approach to provide powerful tools that measure and analyze audience location and show how consumers engage with OOH advertising.

Nicholas Campanella, CEO of Sun Pacific Holding Corp, stated, “We are pleased to be joining Geopath and believe its approach to targeted advertising technologies for the OOH industry will support our strategy for expanding our market reach to targeted advertisers. Geopath offers an opportunity to enhanced metrics that are key to advertisers both local and nationwide.”

Street Smart Outdoor Corp’s inventory to be measured and added to the Geopath Insights Suite includes an array of bus shelters and bus benches, smart solar digital shelters, and place-based solar trash bins across Florida, New Jersey and Rhode Island.

“We are thrilled to welcome Street Smart Outdoor Corp as member of Geopath and equip them with the actionable insights needed to demonstrate the value of their robust inventory for target advertisers,” said Kym Frank, President of Geopath. “This not only empowers the data-driven buying of OOH across the industry for agencies and advertisers, but further enhances the comprehensive footprint of Geopath audited and measured inventory across the country.”

About Sun Pacific Holding Corp.

Sun Pacific Holding Corp. (Other OTC: SNPW) uses management’s knowledge and experience to serve its customers and now its shareholders through quality service and equipment, working to keep customers satisfied, and by doing our part in protecting the environment with smart green technology. For more information, visit www.sunpacificholding.com .

About Street Smart Corp.

Street Smart Outdoor is a rapidly growing street furniture outdoor advertising company offer advertising space on bus shelters and bus benches, smart solar digital shelters, and place-based solar trash bins in small towns on high trafficked main roads. The company currently maintains over 1000 signs in its outdoor advertising marketplace and has several new signs in new towns to roll out this year. For more information, visit https://streetsmartoutdoor.com/ .

About Geopath

Founded in 1933, Geopath, a non-profit trade association, is the industry standard that powers a smarter OOH marketplace through state-of-the-are audience location measurement, deep insights and innovative market research. The organization is headquartered in New York and governed by a tripartite board comprised of advertisers, agencies and media companies spanning the entire United States. For more information, visit http://www.geopath.org .

