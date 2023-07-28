Growing incidences of skin-related ailments and increasing outdoor and recreational activities are expected to drive the demand for sun-protective clothing

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, July 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Transparency Market Research Inc. – The global sun protective clothing market is anticipated to rise at a 6.1% CAGR from 2023 to 2031. A market valuation of US$ 1.2 billion is expected by end of the forecast period.

The growing prevalence of skin cancer and other skin-related ailments has led to a growing need for protective clothing. This market is anticipated to witness substantial growth during the forecast period due to the notable increase in average disposable income and the evolving lifestyles of individuals.

The sales of sun protective clothing are expected to increase due to increasing income levels and changing lifestyles of individuals. The growing demand for skin care products, particularly skincare apparel designed to protect the skin from Ultraviolet A and Ultraviolet B rays and prevent sunburn, is expected to play a significant role in driving market growth.

Sun-protective clothing is experiencing high demand for various other reasons other than practicality. Fashionable and stylish clothing now incorporates sun protection features, creating an opportunity for producers to offer a diverse range of UPF clothing options that appeal to fashion-conscious consumers. This trend allows manufacturers to cater to the style preferences of customers while also ensuring their protection from the sun’s harmful rays.

The rising popularity of outdoor recreation and tourism is driving the demand for UPF sun protective clothing, fueled by outdoor enthusiasts, athletes, and travelers seeking comfortable and high-performance apparel that safeguards them from the sun.

Market Snapshot:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue US$ 703.4 Mn Estimated Value US$ 1.2 Bn Growth Rate – CAGR 6.1% Forecast Period 2023-2031 No. of Pages 150 Pages Market Segmentation By Product Type, UPF Rating, Consumer Group, Distribution Channel, Size, By Pricing Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South America Companies Covered Cabana Life, Columbia Sportswear Company, Coolibar Sun Protective Clothing, ExOfficio, LLC., hyphen sports GmbH, KER-SUN, Nike, Inc., Palm UV Clothings, Patagonia, Inc., Uv Skinz, Inc.

Key Takeaways from the Market Report

The global sun protective clothing market is expected to be worth US$ 746.41 million in 2023.

From 2023 to 2031, the market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 6.1 %.

By product type, the top wear segment is expected to dominate the market by accounting for over 55% market share in 2023 while exhibiting a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period.

By UPF rating, the UPF 40 – 50+ segment is expected to generate substantial revenue while expanding at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period.

As per TMR projections, the demand for sun protective clothing in the United States is expected to expand with a CAGR of 6.2% throughout the forecast period.

Sun Protective Clothing Market: Growth Drivers & Trends

The increasing awareness of ultraviolet radiation’s harmful effects on the skin is fueling the demand for sun protective clothing.

The growing incidences of skin cancer are expected to fuel the demand for sun protective clothing.

Increasing awareness of sun safety and the dangers of prolonged sun exposure is fueling market growth.

Growing popularity of outdoor activities, sports & recreational events is expected to fuel market expansion.

Technological advancements in fabric technologies, providing improved ultraviolet protection and comfort, are expected to fuel market growth.

Sun Protective Clothing Market: Regional Analysis

North America is poised to lead the global sun protective clothing industry by accumulating over 37.6% market share in 2023. The demand for sun protective clothing in the region is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period. The region’s dominance is attributed to high affluence, shifting fashion trends, and increased awareness, which drive market growth. The presence of numerous manufacturers in North America further contributes to the expansion. The rising incidence of skin diseases is also prompting people in the region to adopt sun protective clothing.

The market in Asia Pacific is expected to experience rapid growth with a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period. The growing skincare awareness among women is driving the adoption of sun protection clothing in the region. The convenience of online accessibility of sun protective clothing enhances its appeal, presenting lucrative opportunities for market growth in this region.

Sun Protective Clothing Market: Prominent Players

The global market for sun protective clothing is characterized by several regional and global entities. Some key sun protective clothing providers profiled by TMR include:

Cabana Life

Columbia Sportswear Company

Coolibar Sun Protective Clothing

ExOfficio LLC.

hyphen sports GmbH

KER-SUN

Nike Inc.

Palm UV Clothings

Patagonia Inc.

Uv Skinz Inc.

Prominent developments in the sun protective clothing market domain by key players are as follows:

In 2023, the renowned SOREL brand, a subsidiary of Columbia Sportswear Company specializing in active outdoor apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment, will move to an expanded headquarters building.

Under Armour’s UA Flow technology received the prestigious gold award in the Performance Based Design category at the 2022 Edison Awards, marking the company’s first-ever honor.

In February 2020, Cabana Life joined forces with Talbots to promote their sun-safe messages and extend the reach of fashionable UPF solutions.

Sun Protective Clothing Market- Key Segments

Product Type Top Wear Tees, Tops, & Tunics Polo’s Shirts Tunics Wraps, Hoodies & Jackets Others (Dresses, Beach Cover-ups, etc.) Bottom Wear Pants & Capris Skirts, Skorts & Shorts Scarves, Bandanas & Sun Hats Swimwear Others (Gloves, Face Masks, etc.)

UPF Rating Upto UPF 30 UPF 30 – 39 UPF 40 – 50+

Consumer Group Adult Men Women Kids Boy Girl

Distribution Channel Online Company Website E-commerce Sites Offline Specialty Stores Mega Retail Stores Others (Individual Stores, Departmental Stores, etc.)

Size S & Below M L XL XXL & Above

By Pricing Low (Below US$ 25) Medium (US$ 25-US$ 50) High (Above US$ 50)

Regions Covered North America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa South America



