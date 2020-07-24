Breaking News
Sun Valley Gold LLC: Control and Direction Over Securities of Battle North Gold Corporation

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 26 mins ago

SUN VALLEY, Idaho, July 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sun Valley Gold LLC (“Sun Valley”) announced today that it acquired control and direction over an aggregate of 3,500,000 common shares (“Common Shares”) of Battle North Gold Corporation (“Battle North”)  for and on behalf of client accounts over which it has discretionary trading authority. The Common Shares were acquired over the facilities of the Toronto Stock Exchange for an average purchase price of CDN$1.85. 

Following the acquisition, Sun Valley exercises control and direction over an aggregate of 12,097,341 Common Shares for and on behalf of client accounts. The 12,097,341 Common Shares over which Sun Valley exercises control and direction represent approximately 12.63% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares.

Sun Valley acquired the Common Shares as part of its overall investment strategy for and on behalf of client accounts over which it has discretionary trading authority. Sun Valley may increase or decrease its ownership of securities of Battle North depending upon future market conditions.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, OR TO OBTAIN A COPY OF THE EARLY WARNING REPORT FILED BY SUN VALLEY UNDER APPLICABLE SECURITIES LEGISLATION, PLEASE SEE THE CONTACT INFORMATION BELOW:

Linda J. Kish,
Chief Legal Officer, Sun Valley Gold LLC
Tel: (208) 726-2399
Fax: (208) 726-0842

