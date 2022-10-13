Autism rates are higher than ever, and Sun West is committed in its goal to helping the leading Autism Charity – TACA – reach more families in need.

BUENA PARK, Calif., Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sun West Mortgage is committed to helping the largest autism nonprofit, Talk About Curing Autism (TACA), in its effort to reach more families in need.

Sun West announced it is a proud sponsor of the National TACA Conference, which returns in person from Oct. 14-16 at the Hilton Orange County in Costa Mesa, California. The conference is a vital forum for parents, caregivers, and professionals to learn about research and treatment in the field of autism.

Preeti Agarwal, their Vice President of Marketing, spoke about Sun West’s partnership with TACA and the impact these events have on the lives of the attendees. “We have been supporting TACA for over 10 years and we hope that with our contribution and commitment, we can make a difference. We want parents to feel that they truly have a lender that understands their financial struggles and is there to guide them.”

Preeti further elaborated, “As a mom, I saw the struggles that families went through and how their dreams and hopes of purchasing a home were affected. Families face many challenges in managing the personal and financial stress of caring for an autistic child. With our support, we hope to make their lives a bit less stressful, and we want them to know that we understand their unique financial situation.”

Sun West is supporting the National Autism Conference by offering complimentary attendance to all its customers and employees. It is also offering attendees the chance to win well-deserved prizes to make the conference as exciting and interactive as possible. “We are proud to support and help more attendees learn about the latest advancements in the field of autism. This conference is vital to promote, nurture and grow the support and understanding of Autism.”

