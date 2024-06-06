SUNation Energy is one of five companies across New York State to earn the highest recognition by NYSERDA for their commitment to quality work.

MINNETONKA, Minn., June 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Pineapple Energy Inc. (“Pineapple”), a leading provider of sustainable solar energy and backup power to households and small businesses, is announcing that SUNation Energy, the company’s New York subsidiary, has been recognized by the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA) as a Platinum Status Quality Solar Installer.

The platinum designation can only be achieved by installers who were able to meet the authority’s strict quality assurance benchmarks on residential and commercial installations for six (6) consecutive years.

Due to the high threshold that was set by NYSERDA for companies to achieve platinum status, SUNation is only one (1) of five (5) companies across New York State to achieve this designation, as well as having the distinction of being the only solar installer within its Long Island service area to do so. Recent industry reports estimate that there are over 750 solar companies currently in operation within New York.

“I couldn’t be any prouder of the hardworking SUNation team,” Scott Maskin, Pineapple’s interim CEO said. “This latest recognition once again demonstrates our commitment to not only helping people go solar but doing so while adhering to the industry’s best practices.”

“We’ve worked tirelessly to ensure that every solar project that we install showcases our dedication to quality,” John Mucci, General Manager of SUNation’s New York Operations, added. “NYSERDA’s recognition of our team highlights why good work matters, regardless of job size or type.”

Officials from NYSERDA were onsite to formally recognize the SUNation team’s achievements.

About Pineapple Energy

Pineapple is focused on growing leading local and regional solar, storage, and energy services companies nationwide. Our vision is to power the energy transition through grass-roots growth of solar electricity paired with battery storage. Our portfolio of brands (SUNation Energy, Hawaii Energy Connection, E-Gear, Sungevity, and Horizon Solar Power) provide those within the Residential and Commercial sectors an end-to-end product offering spanning solar, battery storage, and grid services.

About SUNation Energy

SUNation Energy, a Pineapple Energy company, is the solar and energy expert trusted by over 9,000 homeowners, businesses and municipalities since 2003 for professionally installing the highest quality equipment with an exceptional customer experience. With offices in Ronkonkoma, NY and Tampa, FL, SUNation Energy offers the complete in-house sustainable energy experience including residential and commercial solar installation, community solar, roofing, backup battery storage, EV charging, and more. Their not-for-profit corporation, SUNation Cares, also provides the gift of free electricity for life to Veterans and their families. SUNation was recently recognized as NYSERDA Quality Solar Installer Platinum Status in 2024, one of five solar companies in New York to achieve platinum status and the only on Long Island.

