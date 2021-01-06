Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Sundance Strategies, Inc. announces the soft launch of its’ alternative fixed income asset securitization through participation in the US Capital 2021 educational webinar.

Sundance Strategies, Inc. announces the soft launch of its’ alternative fixed income asset securitization through participation in the US Capital 2021 educational webinar.

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

PROVO, UT, Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — US Capital Global announces their 2021 Educational Kick-Off – Alternative Fixed Income Assets + Featuring Sundance Strategies Inc. Please join US Capital Global and Sundance Strategies Inc. in an educational webinar to kick-off the new year and take part in the discussion on alternative fixed income assets! Thursday January 7, 2021 11:00 AM- 11:45 AM MST.

About US Capital Global

US Capital Global Securities LLC is the FINRA-licensed broker-dealer division of US Capital Global that acts as placement agent for growth-stage companies, projects, and investment funds. Since 1998, the US Capital Global team has been committed to providing small and lower middle market businesses and investors with sophisticated debt, equity, and investment opportunities usually available only to larger middle market companies and institutional investors. US Capital Global manages direct investment funds and provides wealth management and capital raise services. For more information, please visit www.uscapitalglobal.com.

About Sundance Strategies, Inc.

Sundance Strategies. Inc. (OTC: SUND) is a specialty financial services company, engaged in the business of acquiring life insurance policies and residual interests, utilizing these assets in specialized financial products tied to the life insurance policies. The company focuses on the purchase of select life insurance assets, to be utilized to back securities to be sold in the bond market. For more information, please visitwww.sundancestrategies.com.

ForwardLooking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: “anticipate, ” “believe,” “ continue, ” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “ intend, ” “may,” “ongoing,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “ will, ” “would,” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time the statements are made and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this press release. This press release should be considered in light of all filings of the Company that are contained in the Edgar Archives of the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov.

Investor Relations: 
Ted Haberfield 
President – MZ North America 
Direct: 858-204-5055 
Email: [email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.