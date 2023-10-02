The biggest Porsche gathering ever saw over 91,000 guests attend the Rennsport Reunion

Sunday at Rennsport: Seventh record breaking Reunion draws to a close The biggest Porsche gathering ever saw over 91,000 guests attend the Rennsport Reunion

Monterey, California, Oct. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The seventh Rennsport Reunion has drawn to a close in spectacular style, breaking records to become the biggest Porsche gathering ever.

Over 91,000 people attended between Thursday, September 28th and Sunday, October 1st watching over 300 race entries and the US debut of the Mission X concept, the Vision 357 Speedster concept and the new 911 S/T. The global debut of the new 911 GT3 R rennsport was a highlight and a crowd favorite, supported by vibrant and engaging new exhibitions and activities with over 100 Porsche racers from around the world and from the past and present participating.

The much anticipated final of the Porsche Esports Championship took place today with Randall Hayward emerging as the worthy champion in front of a capacity audience with Robert Heck finishing in second and Donavan Parker placed third.

Three winners of the Porsche Restoration Competition was also announced. A 1991 911 Carrera 4 Coupe entered by Porsche Beverly Hills was selected for the Individualization category, while a 1994 911 Turbo 3.6 Type 964 from Napleton Westmont Porsche won the Restoration category. Finally, a 1996 911 Turbo Type 993 entered by Gaudin Porsche of Las Vegas was singled out as the Preservation and People’s Choice winner for its sympathetic and careful conservation.

On track, a spectacular Porsche Carrera Cup North America race saw Tom Sargent claim victory in race one, while Will Martin finished first in race two. At the other end of the performance spectrum, the second Porsche tractor race was won by Greg Garneau in a slow, but highly entertaining battle.

“It’s been a privilege to host our seventh Rennsport Reunion,” said Ayesha Coker, Vice President of Marketing at PCNA. “The ingredients were just perfect, from legendary drivers from our past and present through to the presence of amazing new cars and additions to appeal to wider audiences that have never appeared at any Rennsport, such as Esports. The common component was the enthusiasm of everyone attending, the wonder, pride and excitement – it truly made Rennsport special. Here’s to the next one!”

A full summary of Rennsport including image and footage galleries can be found here.

About Porsche Cars North America, Inc. | One Porsche Drive, Atlanta, GA 30354 USA

Established in 1984, Porsche Cars North America, Inc. (PCNA) is the exclusive U.S. importer of the Porsche 911, 718 Boxster, 718 Cayman, Macan, Cayenne, Panamera and Taycan. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, since 1998, PCNA is home to the first Porsche Experience Center in North America, which features two module-based 1.6 mile driver development tracks, a business center and Restaurant 356. The campus is also home to the U.S. headquarters of Porsche Classic. The company operates a second Porsche Experience Center near Los Angeles. That complex features a driver development track with eight educational modules totaling 4.1 miles, a business center, Restaurant 917 and the headquarters of Porsche Motorsport North America. PCNA supports 197 independently owned and operated Porsche centers, two Porsche studios and three satellite stores in the U.S., including supplying parts, service, marketing, and training. They, in turn, work to provide Porsche customers with a best-in-class experience that is in keeping with the Porsche brand’s 75-year history of leadership in the advancement of vehicle performance, safety, and efficiency. PCNA is an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Porsche AG, which is headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany.

At the core of this success is Porsche’s proud racing heritage that boasts some 30,000-plus motorsport wins to date.

Follow us: twitter.com/porsche | facebook.com/Porsche USAOfficial | instagram.com/porsche usa facebook.com/PECAtlanta|instagram.com/pecatl|facebook.com/pecla | instagram.com/pecla

Photos and video footage are available to accredited journalists on the Porsche Press Database at http://press.porsche.com/.

Attachments

Sunday at Rennsport: Seventh record breaking Reunion draws to a close

Sunday at Rennsport: Seventh record breaking Reunion draws to a close

CONTACT: Jarred Hopkins Porsche Cars North America, Inc. 404-401-4448 jarred.hopkins@porsche.us Jennifer Bixler Porsche Cars North America, Inc. 470-827-1201 external.jennifer.bixler@porsche.us