SUNDIAL 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL AND KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMIND INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits Against Sundial Growers Inc. – SNDL

NEW ORLEANS, Nov. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, the former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have only until November 25, 2019 to file lead plaintiff applications in securities class action lawsuits against Sundial Growers Inc. (NasdaqGS: SNDL), if they purchased the Company’s securities in connection with its August 2019 Initial Public Offering. This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.

What You May Do

If you purchased securities of Sundial and would like to discuss your legal rights and how these cases might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email ([email protected]), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-sndl/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in these class actions by overseeing lead counsel with the goal of obtaining a fair and just resolution, you must request this position by application to the Court by November 25, 2019.

About the Lawsuit

Sundial and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information in its IPO Registration Statement and Prospectus, violating federal securities laws. The alleged false and misleading statements and omissions include, but are not limited to, that: (i) the Company failed to fulfill contractual obligations to customer Zenabis Global Inc. to supply saleable cannabis; (ii) Zenabis had returned or rejected a total of 554 kg of cannabis from Sundial, valued at approximately $1.9M USD, due to quality issues; and (iii) as a result, Sundial’s Registration Statement and Prospectus were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

The case is Huang v. Sundial Growers Inc. et al, 19-cv-8913.

