Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Sundial to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on June 7, 2022

Sundial to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on June 7, 2022

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

Company invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend real-time, interactive presentations on VirtualInvestorConferences.com

CALGARY, Alberta, June 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL) (“Sundial”) today announced that Zach George, Chief Executive Officer of Sundial, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on June 7, 2022.

DATE: June 7, 2022
TIME: 2 p.m. ET
LINK: https://bit.ly/3Nmqms4

Sundial will be available for 1×1 meetings: June 8, 9 and 10, 2022.

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

About Sundial Growers Inc.
Sundial is a public company whose shares are traded on Nasdaq under the symbol “SNDL.” Its business is reported and analyzed under four segments: Cannabis Production and Cultivation, Cannabis Retail, Liquor Retail, and Investments.

As a licensed producer that crafts small-batch cannabis using state-of-the-art indoor facilities, Sundial’s ‘craft-at-scale’ modular growing approach, award-winning genetics, and experienced growers set us apart. Sundial’s brand portfolio includes Top Leaf, Sundial Cannabis, Palmetto, Spiritleaf Selects and Grasslands. Sundial is the largest private sector cannabis and liquor retailer in Canada. The Company’s retail banners include Spiritleaf, Value Buds, Wine and Beyond, Liquor Depot, and Ace Liquor.

Sundial’s investment portfolio seeks to deploy strategic capital through direct and indirect investments and partnerships throughout the global cannabis industry.  

For more information on Sundial, please go to www.sndlgroup.com.  

About Virtual Investor Conferences®
Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access.  Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

CONTACTS:

Sundial Growers Inc.
Sophie Pilon
Director, Investor Relations and Communications
Sundial Growers Inc.
O: 1.587.327.2017
E: investors@sundialgrowers.com  

Virtual Investor Conferences
John M. Viglotti
SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access
OTC Markets Group
(212) 220-2221
johnv@otcmarkets.com

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.