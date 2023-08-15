Helping residential solar installation companies streamline business operations through integrated solutions

BOSTON, Aug. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Enerflo and Sungage Financial have partnered to provide solar installers access to Sungage financing within Lendflo, Enerflo’s integrated financing suite, giving homeowners an easier, faster way to switch to solar. Enerflo’s expansive integrations enable their partners to use the tools they already know and love, like Sungage financing, as part of one connected flow from lead to system energization.

As a Tier 1 Integration Partner on Lendflo, solar installers can take advantage of all available features that make applying for Sungage financing easier for homeowners – from the embedded application in Enerflo’s best-in-class proposal tool Optimus, pre-filled application data, soft credit inquiry, instant decisioning, and more.

“We’re pleased to partner with Sungage Financial and offer their competitive financing options to our solar installer customers,” said Enerflo Co-Founder Pat Bennett. “It’s a win-win for everyone. Our mission is to help solar installers deploy more solar, and, by integrating with Sungage, they can achieve just that.” Sungage Financial is just as excited about the partnership as Enerflo.

“We’re thrilled that the Sungage integration with Enerflo is now live,” said Sungage Financial CEO Michael Gilroy. “Our companies share a mission to help homeowners make the smart switch to solar and create as smooth a process as possible for our installer partners. With Sungage’s consumer-friendly financing now available in Enerflo Sales Core, sales can close faster.”

The Enerflo Platform, purpose-built for residential solar sales organizations and installers/EPCs, offers sales and business automation tools to lower the cost of solar and speed up the solar installation process. With the added Sungage Financial integration, homeowners can quickly and easily apply for solar financing through the platform and unlock the lowest possible monthly payments.

Solar installers interested in learning more about the Sungage Financial integration can attend Enerflo’s upcoming webinar on Thursday, August, 24, at 1:00 P.M. ET. Installers already using Enerflo can visit Sungage’s partner page to get started today.

About Sungage Financial

Sungage Financial is shaping the residential solar industry by offering reliable and flexible financing solutions with attractive monthly payments. Sungage enables solar installers to build strong and resilient businesses while helping families save money and live more sustainably. Headquartered in Boston, MA, with offices in Oakland, CA, and teams in Hawaii and Utah, Sungage currently operates in 44 states as well as the District of Columbia. For more information, please visit www.sungage.com .

About Enerflo

Enerflo is the only lead to PTO, open API solar platform, which also cuts soft costs and project duration through tech consolidation, data centralization, and process efficiencies. Purpose-built for residential solar installers, EPCs, and sales dealers, Enerflo helps these organizations deploy more solar and related services through sales and business process automation. Installers rely on multiple tools from lead to install; Enerflo connects them with native platform features into one, cohesive sales and install platform. Headquartered in Huntington Beach, CA, with another office in Provo, UT, and a distributed workforce across the continental U.S., Enerflo currently serves partners across North America. For more information, please visit www.enerflo.com.

Contact Information:

Sungage Financial

Jonathan Hayes

Product Marketing Manager

jon.hayes@sungagefinancial.com