Former Convoy, Airbnb, and eBay HR leader to drive talent strategy and workforce innovation at the world’s work marketplace

SAN FRANCISCO, April 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Upwork Inc. (Nasdaq: UPWK), the world’s work marketplace, today announced that Sunita Solao will join the company as chief people officer (CPO), effective May 1, 2023. Solao brings more than two decades of global experience as a human resources and people executive, leading teams, enabling business growth, and scaling organizations at digitally native brands including Convoy, Airbnb, and eBay.

“We’re delighted to welcome Sunita as chief people officer to lead the people team and chart the path forward for our global, diverse workforce,” said Hayden Brown, president and CEO, Upwork. “As we continue to define a new era of work, her experiences shaping culture and scaling global organizations to enable business results will be invaluable. Sunita’s leadership will help us continue to set the standard for innovative workforce solutions and accelerate our progress as a flexible, inclusive, and high-performing team.”

“Upwork is uniquely positioned to empower organizations and professionals around the world navigating the changing landscape of work,” said Solao. “Innovative workforce strategy has become even more critical to enabling business success and shaping a purposeful worker experience. I am thrilled to be joining Upwork at this time to continue to build on the company’s impressive track record of empowering the future of work. I am particularly excited to drive innovation in our workforce strategy and design a world-class team member experience to accelerate our progress towards achieving our mission.”

Solao previously served as vice president, people at Convoy reporting to the CEO, and held several HR and people leadership positions at eBay and Airbnb, including head of people for Airbnb’s Homes Business division.

About Upwork

Upwork is the world’s work marketplace that connects businesses with independent talent from across the globe. We serve everyone from one-person startups to large, Fortune 100 enterprises with a powerful, trust-driven platform that enables companies and talent to work together in new ways that unlock their potential. Our talent community earned over $3.8 billion on Upwork in 2022 across more than 10,000 skills in categories including website & app development, creative & design, customer support, finance & accounting, consulting, and operations. Learn more at upwork.com and join us on LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook , Instagram , and TikTok .

