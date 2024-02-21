NEW YORK, Feb. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Sunnova Energy International Inc. (“Sunnova” or the “Company”) (NYSE: NOVA) in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Texas on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Sunnova securities between February 25, 2020 and December 7, 2023, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until April 16, 2024 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

Sunnova provides energy as a service in the U.S. The Company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of October 2023, the Company operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems purportedly serving over 386,000 customers.

In September 2023, Sunnova entered into a $3.0 billion partial loan guarantee agreement with the U.S. Department of Energy’s (“DOE”) Loan Programs Office (“LPO”) to support solar loans originated by Sunnova under a new solar loan channel named Project Hestia (the “LPO Loan”). In a press release detailing the LPO Loan, Sunnova stated that Project Hestia was expected to “provide disadvantaged homeowners and communities with increased access to clean, flexible power via Sunnova services by indirectly and partially guaranteeing the cash flows associated with consumers’ loans” and that Sunnova’s “purpose-built technology” was “designed to improve customer insights regarding their power usage and will facilitate demand response behavior.”

Throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company’s business, operations, and compliance policies. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Sunnova routinely engaged in predatory business practices against disadvantaged homeowners and communities, the same groups that Project Hestia was purportedly intended to benefit; (ii) the foregoing conduct subjected the Company to a heightened risk of regulatory and/or governmental scrutiny, as well as significant reputational and/or financial harm; and (iii) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On November 22, 2023, the Washington Free Beacon published an article entitled “Biden Admin Gave $3 Billion Loan to Solar Company Accused of Scamming Elderly.” The article revealed that several consumer complaints had been brought against the Company for issues ranging from maintenance delays to predatory sales tactics used against elderly homeowners.

Then, on December 8, 2023, Representative Cathy McMorris Rodgers (“Rodgers”), Chair of the U.S. House Committee on Energy and Commerce (the “House Energy Committee”), and Senator John Barrasso (“Barrasso”), ranking member of the U.S. Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources (the “Senate Energy Committee”), sent a letter to the DOE and Sunnova seeking information related to the LPO Loan and Project Hestia following the release of the “disturbing” reports regarding the Company. Specifically, the letter requested additional information regarding the LPO’s awareness of and treatment of Sunnova’s allegedly predatory business practices.

On this news, Sunnova’s stock price fell $2.00 per share, or 16.12%, to close at $10.41 per share on December 8, 2023.

As a result of Defendants’ wrongful acts and omissions, and the precipitous decline in the market value of the Company’s securities, Plaintiff and other Class members have suffered significant losses and damages.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Sunnova shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore by email at [email protected] , telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form . There is no cost or obligation to you.

