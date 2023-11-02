HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Encourages SPWR Investors with Substantial Losses to Contact Firm’s Attorneys

SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ: SPWR) Securities Fraud Class Action:

The complaint alleges SunPower made false and misleading statements and failed to disclose that: (1) due to a material weakness in internal control over financial reporting, it inaccurately reported cost of revenue and inventory metrics; and (2) as a result, the company was reasonably likely to incur significant charges to restate prior financial reporting.

Investors learned the truth on Oct. 24, 2023, when SunPower admitted that “the value of consignment inventory of microinverter components at certain third-party locations had been overstated […] in the range of approximately $16 million to $20 million, resulting in the associated cost of revenue being understated.”

SunPower also admitted to material weaknesses in its internal control over financial reporting, and revealed that it is negotiating for a waiver and consent to address the effects of the upcoming restatements under the company’s credit agreement with Bank of America, N.A.

In response, the price of SunPower shares fell $0.90, or about 18%, on Oct. 25, 2023.

“We’re focused on investors’ losses and investigating whether senior management may have intentionally understated cost of revenues,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

