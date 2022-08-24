Sunrise House Treatment Center Hosts Free Overdose Training Session for the Community

LAFAYETTE, N.J., Aug. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In recognition of Overdose Awareness Day on August 31, Sunrise House Treatment Center is educating the community on how to save lives. In 2021, the country saw yet another record year of overdose deaths with more than 107,000 lives lost, a 15% increase from the number of overdose deaths in 2020, and New Jersey was not spared from those results. The primary driver of last year’s deaths was the synthetic opioid fentanyl, which accounted for more than 88% of all opioid overdose deaths and more than 66% of all total overdose deaths. As a result, Sunrise House will host a free virtual training session accessible to any member of the community on how to administer the life-saving opioid overdose antidote Narcan®.

Sunrise House Treatment Center’s virtual training session will take place on August 30 at 5:00 p.m. EDT .

Participants will also have an opportunity for a Q&A with an addiction expert and will be eligible to receive a digital badge indicating that they have received overdose training from a leading treatment provider.

“Nearly one-third of counterfeit pills seized in New Jersey contained fentanyl as did 96% of suspected heroin submissions; if you haven’t been impacted by the fentanyl crisis, it is becoming increasingly likely that you soon will,” said Marcey Davis, Interim CEO of Sunrise House Treatment Center. “Knowing how to administer naloxone is one of the best tools we can provide to the community in stemming the number of tragic deaths that parents, siblings, loved ones and friends have to endure. We are now averaging one death every five minutes, this knowledge is a must.”

Fentanyl’s presence is frequently in the form of counterfeit pills and in nearly every case, the user is unaware. According to the NIDA, it is estimated that at least one-third of all counterfeit pills are laced with fentanyl. These counterfeit pills are created to mimic legitimately prescribed medication, like oxycodone, and are stamped with “M-30.” They are also manufactured to look like Xanax and Adderall, which have led to overdose deaths among younger demographics. Additionally, fentanyl in its powdered form is added to other substances such as cocaine, heroin, and particularly methamphetamine.

“In addition to being a resource for those needing help, it’s just as important that we educated as many people as we can on the administration of this antidote,” said Davis. “The odds of coming into contact with fentanyl, a fentanyl-laced substance or an fentanyl analog is significantly increasing to the benefit of no one.”

About Sunrise House Treatment Center

Sunrise House Treatment Center is located in Lafayette, N.J. Sunrise House treats patients who are struggling with drug addiction, alcohol addiction and co-occurring mental/behavioral health issues. For more information, call 973-657-5738.

Sunrise House Treatment Center

37 Sunset Inn Road

Lafayette, NJ 07848

973-657-5738