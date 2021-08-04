Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Sunrise Recovery Ranch Awarded $100,000 Grant to Help Fight Opioid Crisis

Sunrise Recovery Ranch Awarded $100,000 Grant to Help Fight Opioid Crisis

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 26 mins ago

Department of Health Care Services California MAT Expansion Project funding organizations statewide in effort to combat opioid epidemic

RIVERSIDE, Calif., Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sunrise Recovery Ranch, one of California’s leading addiction and mental health disorder treatment facilities, has received a grant to provide treatment for lower-income individuals who have been impacted by the nation’s ongoing opioid crisis. 

The $100,000 MAT Access Points Project grant, which is available to Riverside County residents, is funded through the Department of Health Care Services California MAT Expansion Project and administered by The Center at Sierra Health Foundation.

The MAT Access Points Project is providing funding to a network of organizations throughout California to address the opioid crisis by supporting prevention, education, stigma reduction, treatment, and recovery services for people who are struggling with opioid use disorder and other substance use disorders. 

“As a society, we need to recognize that the opioid epidemic in this country will not end without profound, inventive solutions,” Sunrise Recovery Ranch CEO Marlon Rollins said. “That starts with increasing access to low- or no-cost treatment for the populations who are most in need of care, so we’re thrilled that this grant will allow us to offer these services to the individuals who might otherwise have few realistic options that could result in better outcomes.” 

The project also intends to increase access to medication-assisted treatment (MAT), which combines the use of FDA-approved medications with counseling and behavioral therapies for a proven, effective treatment of opioid use disorder. Sunrise Recovery Ranch offers MAT as part of its comprehensive services and evidence-based treatment options. 

About Sunrise Recovery Ranch  

Sunrise Recovery Ranch is a 10-acre ranch-style treatment center in Riverside, California, that serves as a place of hope and healing for adults whose lives have been impacted by addiction and certain co-occurring mental health disorders. Offering residential treatment, a partial hospitalization program, an intensive outpatient program, and detoxification services, Sunrise Recovery Ranch provides gender-specific care in a rustic, tranquil location designed to let clients develop the skills and habits that will lead to long-term health and happiness. For more information, please visit www.sunriserecoveryranch.com.

CONTACT: Cindy Wofford, CADC-II
Sunrise Recovery Ranch
(800) 647-0042
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.