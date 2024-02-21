SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Feb. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sunrun Inc. (Nasdaq: RUN) (“Sunrun”) today announced that it intends to offer, subject to market conditions and other factors, $475 million aggregate principal amount of convertible senior notes due 2030 (the “notes”) in a private placement to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”). Sunrun also intends to grant the initial purchasers of the notes the option to purchase up to an additional $75 million aggregate principal amount of the notes within a 13-day period beginning on, and including, the date on which the notes are first issued.