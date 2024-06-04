SAN FRANCISCO, June 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sunrun (Nasdaq: RUN), the nation’s leading provider of clean energy as a subscription service, today announced it has priced a securitization of leases and power purchase agreements. The securitization represents the largest in Sunrun’s history and the largest residential solar securitization industry wide.

“Sunrun continues to set industry benchmarks, with our robust performance and ability to attract competitively priced capital,” said Danny Abajian, Sunrun’s Chief Financial Officer. “Not only was this the largest securitization for Sunrun and the industry, our proven track record as an originator and servicer has been recognized by KBRA, assigning a higher rating for comparable advance rates relative to precedent ABS transactions.”

The transaction was structured with two pari passu tranches of A+ rated notes (the “Class A-1” and “Class A-2”, respectively and together the “Class A”) and a single class of BB (“Class B”) rated notes. The $443.15mm Class A-1 notes were marketed in a public asset backed securitization, whereas the $443.15mm Class A-2 notes were privately placed. The Class A notes were priced with a coupon of 6.25%. The Class A-1 notes pricing reflects a 205bps spread and a 6.385% yield. The spread of 205bps represents an improvement of 35bps from Sunrun’s 2023-2 asset backed securitization in September 2023. The initial balance of the Class A notes represents an 72.6% advance rate on the Securitization Share of ADSAB (present value using a 6% discount rate). The Class A notes have an expected weighted average life of 6.8 years, an Anticipated Repayment Date of July 30, 2031, and a final maturity date of July 30, 2059. Similar to prior transactions, Sunrun anticipates raising additional subordinated subsidiary-level non-recourse financing (secured, in part, by the distributions from the retained Class B notes), which is expected to increase the cumulative advance rate obtained by Sunrun.

The notes are backed by a diversified portfolio of 48,628 systems distributed across 19 states, and Washington D.C. and Puerto Rico and 79 utility service territories. The weighted average customer FICO score is 741. The transaction is expected to close by June 11, 2024.

ATLAS SP Securities was the sole structuring agent and served as joint bookrunner along with J.P. Morgan Securities, Morgan Stanley & Co., MUFG Securities Americas, and RBC Capital Markets. Citigroup Global Markets and KeyBanc Capital Markets served as co-managers for the securitization.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such jurisdiction.

