Sunstone Therapies to present data on the long-term efficacy of psilocybin therapy in cancer patients with major depressive disorder (MDD) at the ASCO 2023 Annual Meeting

Rockville, Maryland, May 11, 2023 – Sunstone Therapies, a leader in the development of clinical trials and the delivery of psychedelic-assisted therapy in the medical setting, today announces that it will present data from the long-term study of psilocybin therapy in cancer patients with major depressive disorder (MDD). The data will be presented in a poster presentation at the American Society for Clinical Oncology (ASCO) 2023 Annual Meeting, taking place from June 2-6, 2023 in Chicago, IL.

New 18-month follow-up data from Sunstone’s phase 2 study will be presented, believed to be the longest follow-up data ever generated for a psilocybin study. Initial results from this study, with a follow-up period of 8 weeks, were published in JAMA Oncology last month.

Details of the poster presentation are as follows:

Title: Long-term efficacy of psilocybin in cancer patients with major depressive disorder (MDD).

Author: Manish Agrawal

Abstract number: 12021

Session type/title: Poster Discussion Session – Symptoms and Survivorship

About the study

Psilocybin therapy is an approach being investigated for the treatment of mental health challenges, including depression. It combines the pharmacological effects of psilocybin, a naturally occurring psychoactive substance, with psychological support.

The study was a phase 2, single-center, fixed-dose, open-label study in 30 patients with curable and incurable cancer. Cohorts of 3 to 4 patients were simultaneously treated with a 25mg dose of synthesized COMP360 psilocybin, in adjacent rooms open to a common space, in a 1:1 therapist-to-patient ratio. The cohorts received group therapy in 1 preparation and 2 integration sessions, supplemented by individual therapy.

About Sunstone Therapies

Founded by oncologists Drs Manish Agrawal and Paul Thambi, business strategist Kim Roddy and psychologist Dr Bill Richards, Sunstone’s team of healthcare professionals has seen first-hand the need for better tools to address the emotional and mental health of cancer patients. Sunstone is focused on developing psychedelic therapies and building modern centers of healing to better treat the emotional and psychological impact of cancer and other diseases and disorders as a fundamental expansion of the standard of care in a medical setting, treating mind and heart along with the physical body.

For more information, please visit: https://www.sunstonetherapies.com/

