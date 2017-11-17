Sunwing gives customers a head start on Black Friday deal hunting, with up to 50% off vacations available from this weekend

TORONTO, Nov. 17, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Good news for those out hunting for their ideal tropical escape as Sunwing has so many vacation deals available that the tour operator has decided to launch its popular Orange is the New Black Friday sale a week early! Travellers who book by midnight on November 26th, or while deals last, can save up to 50% on all-inclusive packages to some of the tour operator’s 800+ top-rated resorts across Mexico, the Caribbean and Central America. Offers this good will disappear fast so those looking to secure their ideal winter getaway at a price that won’t break the bank need to act quickly.

As the #1 for family, adult and luxury vacations, Sunwing offers the largest selection of top-rated luxury, adults and family resorts. Vacationers also enjoy exclusive perks and privileges from Kids Stay, Play, and Eat FREE deals to unlimited à la carte dining and spa discounts, depending on the resort that they select.

AAA Three Diamond award-winning Riu Ocho Rios in Jamaica is the perfect setting for a holiday to remember. Combining a beautiful natural setting on pristine white sands with a host of stylish amenities, guests are sure to appreciate the expansive pool complex, complimentary kids club, daily activity and evening entertainment program, spa, fitness centre and floodlit tennis courts. Vacationers who book with Sunwing also enjoy a host of exclusive RIU®-topia inclusions such as unlimited reservation-free à la carte dining and international drinks, in-room liquor dispenser, free Wi-Fi, spa credits, and more.

Travellers can also save big on the luxurious Bavaro Princess All Suites Resort Spa & Casino in Punta Cana, set on a stunning large beachfront surrounded by lush tropical gardens. Guests will enjoy the resort’s full entertainment program featuring live music, activities and sports such as surfing, boogie boarding, and catamaran rides. Culinary options are equally diverse with dining options featuring Italian, and Japanese specialty restaurants and more.

Consistently popular among families, Grand Sunset Princess All Suites & Spa Resort in Cancun features numerous freshwater swimming pools, a large variety of à la carte restaurants and trendy bars, a fully-equipped fitness centre and luxurious spa complex. Children will love the daily program offered at the supervised kids club, or the whole family can enjoy complimentary land and water sports such as beach volleyball, kayaking and snorkelling.

All Sunwing packages include return flights on Sunwing Airlines where passengers can sit back and relax while on board, with award-winning inflight service that includes a sparkling wine toast, complimentary non-alcoholic beverage service and buy on board selection of light meals and snacks, including menu choices inspired by Food Network Canada Celebrity Chef, Lynn Crawford. Passengers also benefit from a generous complimentary 23kg checked luggage allowance.

For more information or to book, visit www.sunwing.ca or contact your travel agent.

