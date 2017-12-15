Sunwing helps Canadians escape the impending snowy winter with up to 50% off vacation packages

TORONTO, Dec. 15, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The official start of winter is just around the corner and meteorologists are predicting a classic Canadian one with frigid temperatures and lots (and lots!) of snow. With this in mind, the launch of Sunwing’s ‘Let It Snow’ sale could not come soon enough. From now until December 22nd, the #1 to the sun is helping Canadians escape the cold and blustery conditions with incredible bargains of up to 50% off a wide selection of all inclusive vacation packages at top-rated resorts across the Caribbean, Mexico and Central America. Sun seekers will need to act quickly if they want to escape the cold as these deals won’t last.

Those who book during this time-limited promotion could be among the first to experience the 5-star Riu Dunamar. Located beachfront in Playa Mujeres, Mexico this contemporary, newly-constructed resort opened earlier this month features an extensive oceanfront pool complex and large water park – Splash Water World – the first of its kind for the RIU Hotels & Resorts chain in Mexico. Younger guests can also take part in varied activities at the complimentary RiuLand kids club, while couples are sure to enjoy the comprehensive entertainment program and varied reservation free à la carte dining options.

Travellers could also opt for a prime beachfront location at Riu Montego Bay in Jamaica. Conveniently situated near Montego Bay’s major attractions, active guests can choose from a wide range of complimentary water sports such as windsurfing, kayaking and sailing, while those in search of relaxation can stretch out on a sun lounger by the pool or unwind in the resort’s whirlpool bath.

When guests book either resort with Sunwing, they’ll also enjoy an array of exclusive RIU®-topia benefits including unlimited reservation free à la carte dining, international drinks, in room liquor dispenser, free Wi-Fi, spa credit and more.

A perennial favourite among travellers, Memories Varadero Beach Resort in Cuba is set on one of the most beautiful stretches of white sand in the area. In addition to four beautiful pools with a water slide for the kids, this fun-loving resort also benefits from complimentary activities such as beach volleyball, snorkelling and windsurfing together with a daily kids club program.

All Sunwing packages include return flights on Sunwing Airlines where passengers can sit back and relax while on board, with award-winning inflight service that includes a sparkling wine toast, complimentary non-alcoholic beverage service and buy on board selection of light meals and snacks, including menu choices inspired by Food Network Canada Celebrity Chef, Lynn Crawford. Passengers also benefit from a generous complimentary 23kg checked luggage allowance.

For more information or to book, visit www.sunwing.ca or contact your travel agent.

