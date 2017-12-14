Sunwing to offer vacation packages to new Royalton Bavaro Resort and Spa in Punta Cana from December 30th

TORONTO, Dec. 14, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sunwing is pleased to offer vacation packages to the luxurious and all new Royalton Bavaro Resort and Spa in Punta Cana Dominican Republic starting from December 30th. Royalton Luxury Resort’s latest addition to its line up of modern, all inclusive beachfront resorts welcomes guests with an All-In Luxury® experience along with several new unique features that are sure to delight guests of all ages. Innovations include the FlowRider® surf experience and a 1200ft lazy river leading to a grotto bar. The resort also offers a widened selection of à la carte and signature dining experiences to enhance diners’ culinary experience even further.

Guests who book this leading resort through the #1 to the sun can also look forward to additional benefits. A Sunwing Smile Resort™, families can take advantage of several exclusive perks including Kids Stay, Play, and Eat FREE deals all year round, teen pricing, no supplement for single parents and more.

Couples and friends can try out numerous water sports at no charge, work out in the state-of-the-art fitness centre, practice their serve on the tennis courts or elevate their exercise regime by taking part in the Royalton Fit™ program that offers a full schedule of complimentary fitness classes. Afterwards, guests can indulge at The Royal Spa, which offers a wide range of treatments to soothe aching muscles.

Vacationers can choose between a range of luxurious accommodations, including swim-out suites and options for larger families, that all boast numerous amenities including rain showers and complimentary Wi-Fi throughout. Culinary options include numerous reservation-free buffet, à la carte and gourmet dining experiences: from Teppanyaki shows at Zen and flavourful Tex Mex classics at Armadillo to the best prime rib at Hunter Steakhouse. The resort is also the first Royalton property to feature a Brazilian restaurant, Rodizio.

Sunwing will offer vacation packages to Royalton Bavaro Resort and Spa from 24 different gateways this winter; including departures from two new departure airports: Mont-Joli, Quebec and Fredericton, New Brunswick for the first time.

All Sunwing packages include return flights on Sunwing Airlines where passengers can sit back and relax while on board, with award-winning inflight service that includes a sparkling wine toast, complimentary non-alcoholic beverage service and buy on board selection of light meals and snacks with choices inspired by Food Network Canada Celebrity Chef, Lynn Crawford. Passengers also benefit from a generous complimentary 23kg checked luggage allowance.

For more information and to book, visit sunwing.ca or contact your local travel agent.

About Sunwing

As the #1 to the sun and North America’s largest vertically integrated travel company, Sunwing has more flights to the south than any other leisure carrier with convenient direct service from over 34 airports across Canada to over 50 popular sun destinations. This scale enables Sunwing to negotiate the best deals and exclusive offers at all of the top-rated resorts across the Caribbean, Mexico, and Central America. Renowned for its award-winning service, Sunwing is consistently voted the #1 leisure airline by travel agents and is the perennial winner of the Consumer Choice Award. Customers can look forward to starting their vacation off in style with award-winning inflight service, which features a complimentary glass of sparkling wine, tea and coffee and non-alcoholic beverage service; together with a buy on board menu of light meals and snacks (including kids’ choices) inspired by Food Network Canada Celebrity Chef, Lynn Crawford. Sunwing customers also benefit from the assistance of the company’s own knowledgeable destination representatives, who greet them upon arrival and support them throughout their vacation journey.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8ef65fd9-3fae-466e-b372-604bd4de1507