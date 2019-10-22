SunWire: Winning in business and the community

Breaking News
Scottsdale, AZ, Oct. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —      Being a successful business means you have a responsibility to give back to your community. We think that while this always reigns true, during the month of September Childhood Cancer Awareness takes precedence. SunWire entered a silent auction to help benefit the Children’s Miracle Network which emphasizes research and developing solutions to help put an end to cancer. It was an honor to enter the auction. “We are just happy to participate.” Weston Read, CEO of SunWire said shortly after submitting his bid for an autographed photo of Calvin Ridley, the all American football wide receiver for the Atlanta Falcons.

     “I was just extremely disturbed by the numbers,” Weston explained. “After doing some research I realized that 1 out of every 285 kids from birth to 19 years old are diagnosed with cancer. At first glance that might seem like a small number, but the reality is our planet is populated with over seven billion people. Billion, with a B. 1 out of 285 is a big, big number.” According to CureSearch, an organization that focuses on finding cures for childhood cancer, roughly 12% of all children diagnosed with cancer do not survive to see adulthood.

     60% of all kids who survive cancer struggle with life-long side effects from exposure to the chemotherapy. This could include infertility, heart failure and even the return of cancer later in life. It is a vicious monster that not enough parents are aware of it. Unfortunately right now, there is no known way to prevent or reduce the likelihood of having childhood cancer.

After betting on the photo, SunWire won the auction. “It’s an important cause to me and to my family. I can’t imagine what I would do if my son, who is only four, had this terrible disease. When I look at this autographed photo in my office, it makes me hopeful. I only wish I could do more.” Said Weston when asked about his feelings towards winning the autographed photo.

     To learn about how you can help doctors and scientists find a cure for childhood cancer right here in Phoenix, please visit the Children’s Miracle Network at https://phoenixchildrens.childrensmiraclenetworkhospitals.org

