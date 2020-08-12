SUNWORKS, INC. SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Announces Investigation of Merger

WILMINGTON, Del., Aug. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. announces that it is investigating Sunworks, Inc. (“Sunworks”) (NASDAQ GS: SUNW) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Sunworks’ agreement to be acquired by The Peck Company Holdings, Inc. (“Peck Company”) (NASDAQ CM: PECK). Under the terms of the agreement, shareholders of Sunworks will receive 0.185171 shares of Peck Company for each share of Sunworks they own.

To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-sunworks-inc.

If you would like to discuss this investigation and your rights cost and obligation free, please contact Seth D. Rigrodsky or Gina M. Serra toll free at (888) 969-4242 or by e-mail at [email protected]

