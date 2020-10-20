SUNZ Insurance hires new Chief Financial Officer

Breaking News
Jeffrey Marshall joins with over 35 years of experience serving in senior financial roles

Jeff Marshall

Bradenton, Fla., Oct. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SUNZ Insurance CEO Steve Herrig announced today that Jeffrey Marshall has joined the company as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Marshall has been in the finance and accounting industry for over 35 years, and has significant experience serving in senior-level roles.  

Marshall was most recently with Ategrity Specialty Holdings Insurance Company as a Senior Vice President, Group Chief Financial Officer, and Chief Risk Officer. He is a veteran in the finance industry and also previously worked in financial leadership roles for CoAdvantage Corporation; York Risk Services Group; Strongwood Insurance Holdings Corporation; and Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company; and began his career at Deloitte as a Senior Audit Manager. 

“Jeff is a leader in financial management. This, when combined with his vast experience in the insurance industry, makes him a perfect fit for SUNZ,” said Herrig. “He understands the complexities of workers’ compensation insurance and has a proven track record navigating the regulatory landscape of insurance across the United States.”

Marshall will oversee a team of 15 that will collectively manage SUNZ’s finances, treasury, regulatory relations, investor relations, financial reporting, and capital markets. 

“Throughout my career, I’ve gained experience in diverse industries across all financial disciplines, and I’m looking forward to bringing this to SUNZ,” said Marshall. “I’m honored to be able to develop and execute strategy and be part of SUNZ’s continued growth and success.” 

Marshall received his bachelor’s degree in accounting from the University of Washington and his master’s in management from Northwestern University. He is also a Certified Public Accountant. 

About SUNZ Insurance  

SUNZ Insurance is a national workers’ compensation insurance company headquartered in Bradenton, Florida and develops unique workers’ compensation programs that deliver innovative and tailored solutions to protect businesses and their employees. SUNZ understands its clients need for fluidity, offering workers’ compensation insurance options that do not begin and end with the printed policy. SUNZ believes that a safe work environment and healthy workforce is the foundation for a successful business. For more information, visit www.sunzinsurance.com.  

