SUNZ Insurance hires new Executive Vice President of Sales

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

Paul Marks joins with over 25 years of experience in the insurance industry

BRADENTON, Fla., July 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SUNZ Insurance President Rick Leonard announced today that Paul Marks has joined as the company’s Executive Vice President of Sales. Marks has been in the insurance industry since 1994 and has extensive experience in workers’ compensation.  

Marks was most recently with Summit Consulting, Inc., a workers’ compensation insurance company, for 18 years and served as Agency Executive, Loss Control Manager, and ultimately as Assistant Vice President of Sales.  

“Paul has a great track record in workers’ comp sales and has a thorough understanding of the industry,” said Leonard. “He’ll be able to recognize what our clients need in their workers’ comp programs and tailor it to them.” 

He will manage SUNZ’s nationwide sales team and continue SUNZ on its path of growth with a consultative approach. Marks will focus on existing clients and growing the overall customer base for SUNZ. 

“I’m looking forward to bringing my experience to SUNZ and joining a nationwide company,” said Marks. “I’m honored to be part of the growth of such a thriving organization.” 

Marks received his bachelor’s degree in insurance from Eastern Kentucky University. He is a Certified Insurance Counselor (CIC), has his Associate in Underwriting (AU), Associate in Risk Management (ARM 54), Insurance Casualty License, and is a Certified OSHA trainer. 

About SUNZ Insurance  

SUNZ Insurance is a national workers’ compensation insurance company headquartered in Bradenton, Florida and develops unique workers’ compensation programs that deliver innovative and tailored solutions to protect businesses and their employees. SUNZ understands its clients need for fluidity, offering workers’ compensation insurance options that do not begin and end with the printed policy. SUNZ believes that a safe work environment and healthy workforce is the foundation for a successful business. For more information, visit www.sunzinsurance.com. 

 

