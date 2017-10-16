Suomen Hoivatilat Oyj

Stock exchange release 16 October 2017, at 1.30 pm

Suomen Hoivatilat Oyj: disclosure under chapter 9, section 10 of the Securities Market Act

Suomen Hoivatilat Oyj (“Hoivatilat”) has received a notification pursuant to chapter 9, section 5 of the Securities Market Act from OP Fund Management Company Ltd, according to which the ownership of shares and votes in Hoivatilat of OP-Suomi investment fund, managed by OP Fund Management Company Ltd, has exceeded the threshold of 5% following a merger on 21 September 2017. OP-Focus special investment fund and OP-Delta investment fund were merged into OP-Suomi Arvo investment fund on 21 September 2017 and, concurrently, the name of OP-Suomi Arvo investment fund was changed into OP-Suomi investment fund. Following the merger, OP-Suomi investment fund holds 6.16% of all shares and votes in Hoivatilat. No changes in the aggregate positions of the funds managed by OP Fund Management Company Ltd have given rise to the notification obligation.

Aggregate positions of OP Fund Management Company Ltd and its funds according to the notification:

% of shares and voting rights (total of A) % of shares and voting rights through financial instruments (total of B) Total of both in % (A+B) Total number of shares and voting rights of issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 8.83% 8.83% 25,288,859 Positions of previous notification 5.40% 5.40% 20,788,859

Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:

A: Shares and voting rights Class/type of shares

ISIN code Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights Direct

(SMA 9:5) Indirect

(SMA 9:6 and 9:7) Direct

(SMA 9:5) Indirect

(SMA 9:6 and 9:7) FI4000148648 2,231,750 8.83% SUBTOTAL A 2,231,750 8.83%

Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the shares, voting rights or financial instruments are effectively held (starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity): Name % of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights through financial instruments Total of both OP-Rahastoyhtiö Oy 0.00% 0.00% OP-Pohjoismaat Plus special investment fund 0.59% 0.59% OP-Suomi investment fund 6.16% 6.16% OP-Suomi Pienyhtiöt investment fund 2.08% 2.08%

Hoivatilat has been informed by OP Fund Management Company Ltd that from 13 June 2011, OP Fund Management Company Ltd’s parent company, OP Cooperative, has applied in respect of OP Fund Management Company Ltd the exception provided for in section 2, subsection 4 of the Regulation of the Finnish Ministry of Finance (152/2007). From 13 June 2011, OP Cooperative does not aggregate its own holdings, the holdings of its subsidiaries and the holdings of entities within control with the shares held by any investment funds or collective investment undertakings managed by OP Fund Management Company Ltd. OP Fund Management Company Ltd uses the voting rights of the shares held by the investment funds and collective investment undertakings independently of the parent company.

Suomen Hoivatilat Oyj

Further information:

Jussi Karjula, CEO, tel.: +358 40 773 4054

Suomen Hoivatilat in brief:

Suomen Hoivatilat Oyj specialises in producing, developing, owning and leasing out nursing homes, day care centres, service blocks and schools. Hoivatilat was founded in 2008, and the company has been working in cooperation with as many as 50 Finnish municipalities and launched over 100 property projects around Finland. The company was listed on the official list of Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd on 1 March 2017.