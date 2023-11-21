The increasing demand for superabsorbent polymers for water retention in the soil is the main driver shaping the super absorbent polymers industry growth

Rockville, Nov. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — As per Fact.MR, a provider of market research and competitive intelligence, the global Super Absorbent Polymers Market is likely to reach a value of US $9.7 Bn by the end of 2032 while rising at a CAGR of 4.9%.

Superabsorbent polymers (SAPs) are advanced hydrogels known for their exceptional water-absorbing capabilities, absorbing and retaining large amounts of water relative to their weight. They outperform alternatives in various applications; for instance, in hygiene products like diapers, SAPs provide superior moisture absorption, ensuring a drier and more comfortable experience. In agriculture, these polymers enhance soil water retention, reducing the need for frequent irrigation and promoting water conservation, especially beneficial in arid regions.

The growth of the superabsorbent polymers market is primarily driven by increasing demand for hygiene products, such as diapers and adult incontinence items, due to their superior water-absorbing capabilities. Additionally, the expanding application of superabsorbent polymers in agriculture contributes significantly to market growth.

Key Segments of Super Absorbent Polymers Industry Research Report

By Type By Grade By Application Petroleum-based Superabsorbent Polymers Sodium Polyacrylate Polyacrylamide Copolymer

Non-petroleum-based Superabsorbent Polymers Standard Grade Superabsorbent Polymers Virgin Reclaimed

Medical Grade

Food/Agricultural Grade Hygiene & Personal Care Products Baby Diapers Adult Diapers Feminine Hygiene Products Sanitary Napkins Under Pads Wet Wipes

Agriculture Drought Resistance Nutrient and Water Preservation

Industrial Dessication Water Swellable Tapes Spill Control Others

Medical Wound Care Traditional Wound Care Advanced Wound Care Medical Waste Control Others



However, the market has faced tough competition from materials seen as more sustainable or cost-effective for specific uses. This challenge arises as industries increasingly prioritize eco-friendly options, and cost plays a significant role in material choices. As environmental concerns grow, there’s a rising demand for eco-friendly options. Creating polymers with less impact on the environment is a real challenge.

Key Takeaways:

In the timeframe of 2022 to 2023, East Asia is anticipated to present a substantial absolute dollar opportunity of US $830 million, while South Asia and Oceania are expected to offer opportunities worth US $627 million each.

Super absorbent polymers constitute approximately 30% of the materials utilized in diaper manufacturing, reflecting their widespread popularity in the production of highly absorbent diapers.

Because of the extensive utilization of super absorbent polymers (SAPs) in the production of hygiene items like absorbent core products, this segment is projected to represent a substantial absolute dollar opportunity, amounting to US $3.2 billion throughout the forecast period from 2022 to 2032.

The rising demand for disposable diapers and adult incontinence products and the global expansion of the hygiene and personal care industry are a few major factors driving the market growth – Says FACTMR Expert

Market Competition

Amid growing environmental awareness, top players are likely to pursue sustainability by developing bio-based or biodegradable polymers, addressing concerns about the environmental impact of traditional products. Top suppliers include M2 Polymer Technologies, NSB Polymers, Wanhua Chemical Group Co Ltd., Sumitomo Seika Chemicals Co Ltd., and Songwon.

In March 2021, BASF disclosed a $30 million investment plan for establishing a super absorbent excellence center in Antwerp, Belgium. This strategic investment aims to bolster the company’s capabilities in advancing the development of super-absorbent products.

Winning strategies

Tailoring super absorbent polymer solutions specifically for manufacturers in the disposable diaper, adult incontinence, and feminine hygiene product industries is a great strategy in the super absorbent polymers industry.

Market players should create special polymers for medical purposes, like wound care and surgical products. These polymers need to maintain high absorbency while meeting strict medical standards.

Building strong partnerships with hygiene product manufacturers is a great strategy to use in the market. This involves forming long-term alliances, securing loyal customers, and collaborating on product development for mutual benefit.

Report Attribute Details Value Projection (2032) USD 9.7 Billion Growth Rate (2022-2032) 4.9 % CAGR No. of pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 90 Tables No. of Figures 165 Figures

The primary application of superabsorbent polymers (SAP) in the production of hygiene and personal care items is expected to dominate the market. This is largely due to the utilization of SAPs in sanitary napkins, showcasing high absorption capacity. Superabsorbent polymers constitute approximately 30% of the materials employed in diaper manufacturing, contributing to their widespread popularity.

The exceptional absorption capabilities of SAPs not only improve the comfort and strength of diapers but also make them highly favored in the production of hygiene and personal care products.

Given the extensive use of SAPs in manufacturing absorbent core products for hygiene, this segment is poised to represent a significant absolute dollar opportunity, estimated at US$ 3.2 billion over the forecast period from 2022 to 2032.

