Super B and Lithium Werks sign strategic multi-year cell supply agreement to meet soaring demand for lithium batteries

HENGELO, The Netherlands, May 29, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Lithium battery specialist Super B ( www.super-b.com ) and cell supplier Lithium Werks B.V.( www.lithiumwerks.com ) have signed a multi-year agreement that will secure worldwide supplies of lithium ion batteries to customers across the world.

Under the agreement, Lithium Werks, a fast-growing lithium battery and portable power solutions group, will gear up its continuous supply of high quality Lithium Werks Nanophosphate Tm Cells, as Super B continues to expand its operations in response to accelerating demand for lithium ion batteries.

“Leading companies in sectors such as automotive, industry, marine and renewable energy are already served by Super B, and their appetite for battery-powered solutions is only getting greater. We are looking forward to supporting Super B as they continue to serve this rapid growth in demand for lithium batteries,” said T. Joseph Fisher III, CEO and co-founder of Lithium Werks.

“I have been impressed by Super B’s ability to expand quickly in recent years and by its ambition to grow even faster in the years to come. We expect Super B to double in size every year for some time yet and I am happy to say that Lithium Werks has found a strong strategic partner in Super B,” Mr Fisher said.

“We are pleased to be partnering with Super B in this long-term strategic alliance as their products and innovations are a perfect match with our proprietary patented Nanophosphate Tm cylindrical cells,” Mr Fisher said.

Super B’s CEO Henk Kleef said the agreement will benefit its customers.

“This long-term supply agreement for high quality cells from a truly global company like Lithium Werks will further bolster our ability to expand capacity and serve our customers’ near insatiable demand for our lithium battery solutions in the coming years,” Mr Kleef said.

“Lithium Werks, which has a strong reputation as a provider of Lithium Iron Phosphate cells, modules and scalable power systems, is an ideal partner as we continue to deliver long lasting, safe and reliable energy solutions to our customers,” Mr Kleef said.

Both Super B and Lithium Werks specialise in Lithium Iron Phosphate technology, a lithium-ion chemistry that offers high thermal and chemical stability and is seen as the safest lithium-ion technology available today. The strategic cooperation builds on an existing relationship that has now become even stronger.

___________________________

About Super B

Super B has a strong reputation for developing and producing unique high-end lithium batteries for a variety of industries and applications. Various leading manufacturers and customers in markets such as automotive, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, UPS and marine have experienced the innovative and reliable Super B lithium battery solutions. The Super B solutions are developed and produced in Hengelo, The Netherlands and supported with worldwide regional sales/service centers.

About Lithium Werks

Lithium Werks is a fast-growing global lithium ion battery company with production facilities in China and offices in the USA, the Netherlands, Northern Ireland, Great Britain and Norway. Lithium Werks provides cells, modules, and battery management systems into markets such as material handling, stationary energy storage, medical, and commercial marine.