Super Bowl Ticket Prices Data gathered by TicketSmarter.

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Jan. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Super Bowl LVIII is set with the San Francisco 49ers taking on the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs in Las Vegas, Nev., and ticket prices are starting at more than $7,000 according to TicketSmarter. The game will be played on Feb. 11 at Allegiant Stadium, home of the Las Vegas Raiders.

The least expensive tickets are listed at $7,182 for two seats in the 300 level. For the 100 level, you can expect to pay nearly double with tickets in most sections starting at around $14,000 to see the big game. The average price to attend the game is $12,121. If those numbers hold, this will be the most expensive game ever, surpassing the 2023 Super Bowl at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., by nearly $3,000.

Super Bowl Ticket Prices Over Time

Buying Super Bowl Tickets

Super Bowl tickets are some of the most coveted in all of sports because they are so difficult to find. The NFL splits tickets between the two teams playing in the game, the host team, the host team’s city and its own front office meaning there are virtually no tickets available on the primary market. This leaves fans searching for secondary tickets on sites like TicketSmarter once their team advances to the big game.

Allegiant Stadium

Allegiant Stadium, which was built in 2020, overlooks the Las Vegas Strip and holds more than 70,000 people at peak capacity. In addition to serving as the home field for the Raiders, Allegiant Stadium hosts the UNLV Rebels as well as other high-profile sporting events like the Concacaf Golf Cup and Copa America Tournament. Legendary music acts like The Rolling Stones, George Strait or Billy Joel and Sting will also plan a stop at Allegiant Stadium on their tours.

Super Bowl Halftime Show

Coming off a successful residency at Park MGM, Usher will play the Super Bowl halftime show. Usher Raymond IV is also slated to release his newest album, Coming Home, on the day of the game. My Way: The Las Vegas Residency celebrated the 25th anniversary of his debut album, My Way, which included songs like “You Make Me Wanna…” and “Nice & Slow.”

Super Bowl LVIII Tickets

Get your 2024 Super Bowl tickets now from TicketSmarter to secure your seat in the stands. If you are planning a trip around the big game, check out HotelPlanner for travel deals including hotels in Las Vegas .

About TicketSmarter:

TicketSmarter is an online ticket marketplace and a proud member of the Digital Ally Companies (NASDAQ: DGLY). TicketSmarter offers tickets to more than 125,000 live events ranging from concerts to sports and theatre shows.

TicketSmarter is a primary and secondary ticketing solution for events and high-profile venues across North America including more than 300 professional sports teams and collegiate athletic departments. TicketSmarter is also dedicated to giving back through contributions to charitable organizations.

To learn more about TicketSmarter, visit TicketSmarter.com , and follow @TicketSmarter on Facebook , X , and Instagram .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e5ed3369-1149-4637-b12b-a1df8e614287

CONTACT: Media Contact: Kathleen Gier TicketSmarter [email protected] (913) 231-2674