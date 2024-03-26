SANTA MONICA, Calif., March 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Super League (Nasdaq: SLE), a leading creator and distributor of content experiences and media solutions on the world’s biggest immersive platforms, and Common Sense Networks , the award winning, singular leader in age appropriate content moderation standards and owner of Sensical, the groundbreaking streaming and FAST channel service for kids 2-12, announced today a new initiative that enables brands to connect with young audiences on a global scale in safe and suitable ways across major gaming and video platforms, including Roblox, Fortnite Creative, Minecraft, YouTube, TikTok, and beyond.

With Generation Alpha and Gen Z as or more engaged with playing and viewing video game content than any other leisure time activity, and 90+% of each demographic being game enthusiasts ( Newzoo Global Gamer Study ), the coming together of these two industry superpowers offers unmatched access through child-safe solutions to young audiences where they are most passionately engaged.

“Connecting and communicating with young consumers in a safe, appropriate, and compliant manner is essential for Super League’s partners, and there is no better standard bearer in child-appropriate contextual content advertising than Common Sense Networks,” said Matt Edelman, President and Chief Commercial Officer of Super League. “With Super League’s ability to create and distribute custom and scalable content experiences across the largest developer networks in Roblox and Fortnite Creative, and Common Sense Network’s video channels, applications, and proprietary child-safe data and distribution tools, we have the premier solution in the world, bar none.”

A peerless leader in creating custom, scalable solutions across Roblox, Fortnite Creative, and Minecraft and a member of the official Roblox Partner Program, Super League continuously sets the standard for excellence in providing end-to-end solutions to global brands interested in Generation Z and emerging Generation Alpha consumers. With an exclusive suite of proprietary dynamic content products and measurement tools, alongside the ability to harness Roblox’s Immersive Ads, Super League sits at the forefront of the marketplace. The company has built the largest network of independent Roblox creators with reach to 140 million monthly active users, and recently announced a partnership with Chartis, a leading coalition of independent Fortnite Creative developers boasting over 157 million monthly plays and nearly a billion monthly impressions.

“The intersection of gaming and video content represents a dominant footprint for kids on digital platforms. Our marketing partners constantly seek compliant , data-driven solutions to share their messages and services at scale across video and gaming platforms,” said Eric Berger, CEO of Common Sense Networks. “Partnering with Super League ensures that together we can deliver best in class child-safe advertising and media products at unprecedented scale, with age-appropriate brand solutions across the most significant content channels in the world.”

With streaming video, advertising and moderation solutions across TikTok, YouTube, Smart TVs and OTT platforms, Common Sense Networks and Sensical are establishing a new benchmark in children’s media. The company elevates digital experiences and allows brands to reach kids and families safely and efficiently through its singular expertise in assessing content; this is enabled through a proprietary rubric built off the most comprehensive child development data available. Its critically lauded Sensical service, a topic-based algorithm-free streaming OTT destination, was named a Fast Company World Changing Idea for its unique service approach and benefit to families.

Key opportunities enabled by this alliance include:

Child safe and age-appropriate media and integrated content solutions consistent with all relevant advertising standards and disclosures across the world’s largest content and immersive platforms

Existing proven products and distribution tools trusted by household name brands and advertisers

Audience reach of more than 140 million monthly active users on Roblox through more than 3,500 experiences that have signed up for Super League’s proprietary creator tools

Access to more than 100 top Fortnite Creative maps generating more than 150 million plays and 968+ million impressions per month, developed by creators in the Chartis coalition.

Amplification through gaming video content and contextual content reach across 10 billion monthly views in the SensicalSelect content network on YouTube, Smart TVs, Connected TV apps, mobile, web, and linear FAST Channels such as Sensical Gaming.

Comprehensive measurement dashboards providing deep analytics and benchmarking across all platforms.

Super League and Common Sense Networks will be rolling out one-of-a-kind, pioneering packages and programs with leading brands throughout the rest of 2024.

About Super League

Super League (Nasdaq: SLE) is a leading creator and publisher of content experiences and media solutions across the world’s largest immersive platforms. From open gaming powerhouses such as Roblox, Minecraft and Fortnite Creative, to bespoke worlds built using the most advanced 3D creation tools, Super League’s innovative solutions provide incomparable access to massive audiences who gather in immersive digital spaces to socialize, play, explore, collaborate, shop, learn and create. As a true end-to-end activation partner for dozens of global brands, Super League offers a complete range of development, distribution, monetization and optimization capabilities designed to engage users through dynamic, energized programs. As an originator of new experiences fueled by a network of top developers, a comprehensive set of proprietary creator tools and a future-forward team of creative professionals, Super League accelerates IP and audience success within the fastest growing sector of the media industry. For more, go to superleague.com .

About Common Sense Networks

Common Sense Networks proudly elevates digital experiences for families through their singular expertise in age-appropriate content. By leveraging Common Sense Media’s best-in-class review platform and unparalleled access to its proprietary child development data and insights, CSN offers scalable, innovative solutions to leading brands, marketers, and media entities like TikTok and YouTube including ratings and curation operations; contextual content advertising; creator optimization and certification services; and a trusted entry into the kids’ streaming/FAST ecosystem through its critically lauded Sensical platform, a topic-based, algorithm-free streaming OTT destination named a Fast Company World Changing Idea and an “Essential Kids’ App” in the App Store. Certified by the kidSAFE+ ® COPPA Seal Program, Sensical’s benefit-driven content, fostering curiosity and self-esteem, and filtered through a rigorous, proprietary rubric based on the industry’s most comprehensive child development research, is available on all popular streaming, mobile devices and smart TVs, and via three distinctive FAST channels. Follow us @commonsensenets and @sensicaltv on Twitter and Instagram.

