Chief Executive Officer, Ann Hand, Joined by Founder and CEO of LandVault, Samual Huber, and Super League Chief Commercial Officer, Matt Edelman

SANTA MONICA, Calif., July 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Super League (Nasdaq: SLGG)(“the Company”), a global leader in providing immersive experiences across the world’s largest metaverse gaming platforms, announced today that the Company will host a joint live webinar with LandVault on Wednesday, July 19, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

Chief Executive Officer, Ann Hand, will be joined by LandVault Founder and Chief Executive Samuel Huber and Super League Chief Commercial Officer, Matt Edelman to discuss how their powerful exclusive partnership creates a unique alliance with combined expertise to offer best-in-class analytics solutions across various Web 2 and Web 3 metaverse platforms.

Super League – LandVault Strategic Partnership Webinar:

Date: Wednesday, July 19, 2023 Time: 10:00 am Eastern Time Dial-in: 1-877-407-0779 International Dial-in: 1-201-389-0914 Webinar: Register Here

Access to the replays will be posted on Super League’s investor relations website.

About Super League

Super League (Nasdaq: SLGG) is a leading strategically-integrated publisher and creator of games and experiences across the world’s largest immersive digital platforms. From metaverse gaming powerhouses such as Roblox, Minecraft and Fortnite, to the most popular Web3 environments such as Sandbox and Decentraland, to bespoke worlds built using the most advanced 3D creation tools, Super League’s innovative solutions provide incomparable access to massive audiences who gather in immersive digital spaces to socialize, play, explore, collaborate, shop, learn and create. As a true end-to-end activation partner for dozens of global brands, Super League offers a complete range of development, distribution, monetization and optimization capabilities designed to engage users through dynamic, energized programs. As an originator of new experiences fueled by a network of top developers, a comprehensive set of proprietary creator tools and a future-forward team of creative professionals, Super League accelerates IP and audience success within the fastest growing sector of the media industry. For more, go to superleague.com.

About LandVault

LandVault is the largest real estate company in the metaverse. With a team of 120 architects, designers and developers, Landvault has built over 100 million square feet of metaverse real estate across platforms like Sandbox and Decentraland, for brands like Mastercard, L’Oreal, Heineken, as well as Web3 projects like World of Women, MAYC or AlienBoy. The company’s origin was in gaming formerly known as Admix – building technology for brands to enter games via product placements. Founded in 2018 by Sam Huber, Admix has raised $37m from top VCs and works with over 300 top brands such as McDonalds or Calvin Klein and helping them activate their brands inside games via product placements and provide an end-to-end solution to brands and IP entering the metaverse, from land rental to build and monetization.

