SANTA MONICA, Calif., Sept. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Super League (Nasdaq: SLGG), a global leader in providing immersive experiences across the world’s largest metaverse gaming platforms, today announced management’s participation in the H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference being held September 11-13 virtually and at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York City.

The Company’s Chief Executive Officer, Ann Hand, and Chief Financial Officer, Clayton Haynes, will be available for virtual one-on-one meetings with investors. To schedule a meeting with Super League’s management, please contact your conference representative or you may also email your request to SLGG@mzgroup.us. The Company will also be giving an on-demand presentation that will be available to conference attendees beginning Monday September 11 at 7:00 AM ET. To register for the conference, please contact your H.C. Wainwright representative or visit the conference website here.

About Super League

Super League (Nasdaq: SLGG) is a leading strategically-integrated publisher and creator of games and experiences across the world’s largest immersive digital platforms. From metaverse gaming powerhouses such as Roblox, Minecraft and Fortnite, to the most popular Web3 environments such as Sandbox and Decentraland, to bespoke worlds built using the most advanced 3D creation tools, Super League’s innovative solutions provide incomparable access to massive audiences who gather in immersive digital spaces to socialize, play, explore, collaborate, shop, learn and create. As a true end-to-end activation partner for dozens of global brands, Super League offers a complete range of development, distribution, monetization and optimization capabilities designed to engage users through dynamic, energized programs. As an originator of new experiences fueled by a network of top developers, a comprehensive set of proprietary creator tools and a future-forward team of creative professionals, Super League accelerates IP and audience success within the fastest growing sector of the media industry. For more, go to superleague.com .

