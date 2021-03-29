Super League Gaming Launches Spring Break in Minehut for Minecraft Players Stuck at Home

With COVID-19 precautions putting a damper on Spring Break plans for a second year, Super League Gaming is offering Minecraft players a special in-game experience.

SANTA MONICA, Calif., March 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Super League Gaming (Nasdaq: SLGG), a global leader in competitive video gaming and esports entertainment for everyday players around the world, announced today the launch of Minehut’s Spring Break, a custom gameplay experience for the company’s Minecraft community of more than three million registered users, and their friends.

Beginning today and running through April 12th, the in-game Spring Break event follows on the success of the company’s Halloween Spooktacular and Winter Wonderland programs, each uniquely designed to delight players through imaginative creations celebrating key cultural moments enjoyed by young gamers. Spring Break will include three simultaneous adventures, two in a continued partnership with Moose Toys, a leader in the design, development, and manufacture of award-winning toys such as Treasure X: Ninja Gold and Heroes of Goo Jit Zu, and their media agency of record Powerphyl Media Solutions, and a third supported by the Logitech G Color Collection:

A dojo-inspired sandcastle on the beachy shores of Minehut City challenges players to unlock a special reward by navigating a maze full of surprises in search of a hidden Golden Room.

A multi-player battle taking place across a mountain range and in underground caverns sees players facing off against mobs of enemies while searching for unique artifacts and a HERO rank that can be used throughout Spring Break.

In the Color Collector scavenger hunt, players must find hidden color blocks that have gone missing.

“The past year has been so hard on kids. We’re thankful to be able to continue offering young gamers a fun way to escape difficult daily routines and socialize with friends in a kid-safe environment,” says Matt Edelman, Chief Commercial Officer of Super League Gaming. “With the support of our terrific partners, almost 200,000 players per day within Minehut can enjoy creative in-game experiences that exemplify the positivity of gaming.”

To play, head to go.minehut.com/springbreak.

About Super League Gaming

Super League Gaming ( Nasdaq: SLGG ) is a leading gaming community and content platform that gives everyday gamers multiple ways to connect and engage with others while enjoying the video games they love. Powered by patented, proprietary technology systems, Super League offers players the ability to create gameplay-driven experiences they can share with friends, the opportunity to watch live streaming broadcasts and gameplay highlights across digital and social channels, and the chance to compete in events and challenges designed to celebrate victories and achievements across multiple skill levels. With gameplay and content offerings featuring more than a dozen of the top video game titles in the world, Super League is building a broadly inclusive, global brand at the intersection of gaming, experiences and entertainment. Whether to access its expanding direct audience or the company’s unique content production and virtual event capabilities, third parties ranging from consumer brands, video game publishers, television companies, traditional sports organizations, concert promoters, and more, are turning to Super League to provide integrated solutions that drive business growth.

About Moose Toys

Moose Toys exists to make children Superhappy. It’s at the heart of everything we do. The team has innovation in its DNA and is famous for the design, development and manufacture of award-winning toys that continue to disrupt the market! Moose Toys leads in categories including collectibles, craft, dolls, games and youth electronics and is consistently recognized as the most creative company in the industry. We are a family-run business, but that doesn’t mean we are small-time. We shook up the toy industry in 2014 with the global phenomenon Shopkins, and through these pint-sized characters, we reinvigorated the way children play. Not satisfied with stopping at toys, we have also stretched ourselves into creating content and entertainment and making worldwide licensing deals. Moose calls Australia home, but our 500-strong team is scattered globally, spreading the Superhappy. For more information visit moosetoys.com .

