SANTA MONICA, Calif., April 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Super League Gaming (Nasdaq: SLGG), a leading publisher and creator of immersive experiences across the world’s largest metaverse gaming platforms, announced today the launch of SL Studios , a first-party studio for user-generated gaming platforms with an initial primary focus on Roblox. As a publishing studio, Super League will provide game developers with a wide range of support, including brand partnerships, audience growth strategies, influencer collaborations, original IP extension opportunities, and tailored business optimization solutions.

Through the formation of SL Studios, Super League is partnering with accomplished and respected Roblox developers of more than 20 titles on the platform, including Gacha Online, Free Hatchers, Anime Dimensions Simulator, Easy Stud Jumps Obby, Type or Die, House Tycoon, Bakery Simulator, Falling Colors, and more. SL Studios also includes Super League’s first original Roblox game, Anime Battlegrounds X (ABX) and a soon-to-be released sequel, ABY. Collectively, the games have generated more than 4 billion total visits and have been favorited by players more than 9 million times.

“Super League has been collaborating closely with Roblox creators for more than two years, working hard to bring them new revenue opportunities, compelling partnerships, and frictionless tools to help optimize their success. SL Studios is a natural evolution of that effort,” said Matt Edelman, President and Chief Commercial Officer of Super League Gaming. “Going forward, we will be able to provide a more select number of developers with a deeper level of support, a wider array of monetization opportunities, and an increasing focus on new ways to spur business growth. Our commitment through SL Studios is to further empower and amplify game creators so they can be even more ambitious in building the best possible gaming experiences for players worldwide.”

Already having deep experience in the Minecraft space through Minehut , the largest free Minecraft Java Edition server host in North America boasting more than 5 million registered users, Super League sought to establish relationships with Roblox developers through the industry-leading measurement and monetization software suite, Super Biz . Roblox creators and consumer brands have relied upon Super Biz to gain invaluable insights into the performance of their experiences, as well as streamline certain operational tasks and revenue-generating initiatives. As trust in the company expanded throughout the ecosystem, Super League was able to bring to life dozens of programs with a multitude of Roblox games featuring globally recognized brands and IP such as Samsung, iHeartRadio, Mattel’s Barbie, Spin Master’s Bakugan, L’Oreal, Crocs, Hot Topic, Chevrolet, Nickelodeon’s Patrick Star, VH1’s Video Music Awards, The Bad Guys from Universal Pictures, Lyle, Lyle Crocodile from Sony Pictures Entertainment, and many more.

SL Studios represents the company’s determination that now is the time to lean even further into Roblox, which has become the most exciting metaverse gaming platform in the world. To learn more about SL Studios, visit superleague.com/sl-studios .

About Super League Gaming

Super League Gaming (Nasdaq: SLGG) is a leading strategically integrated publisher and creator of games and experiences across the world’s largest immersive digital platforms. From metaverse gaming powerhouses such as Roblox, Minecraft, and Fortnite, to the most popular web3 environments such as The Sandbox and Decentraland, to bespoke worlds built using the most advanced 3D creation tools, Super League’s innovative solutions provide incomparable access to massive audiences of consumers who gather in immersive digital spaces to socialize, play, explore, collaborate, shop, learn, and create. As a true end-to-end activation partner for dozens of global brands, Super League offers a complete range of development, distribution, monetization, and optimization capabilities designed to engage users through dynamic, energized programs. As an originator of new experiences fueled by a network of top developers, a comprehensive set of proprietary creator tools, and a future-forward team of creative professionals, Super League accelerates IP and audience success within the fastest growing sector of the media industry. For more, go to superleague.com .