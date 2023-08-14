SANTA MONICA, Calif., Aug. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Super League Gaming (Nasdaq: SLGG), a global leader in delivering immersive experiences across the world’s largest metaverse platforms, announced today management’s participation in the virtual Sidoti Micro Cap Conference being held on August 16-17, 2023.

Ann Hand, Chief Executive Officer, and Clayton Haynes, Chief Financial Officer, of Super League will be available for 1×1 meetings throughout the conference. Ann Hand will be giving a presentation at the conference on Wednesday, August 16, 2023, at 2:30 p.m. ET.

To register for the presentation, please click here. To schedule a meeting with Super League management, please contact your conference representative or email your request to SLGG@mzgroup.us.

Super League (Nasdaq: SLGG) is a leading strategically-integrated publisher and creator of games and experiences across the world’s largest immersive digital platforms. From metaverse gaming powerhouses such as Roblox, Minecraft and Fortnite, to the most popular Web3 environments such as Sandbox and Decentraland, to bespoke worlds built using the most advanced 3D creation tools, Super League’s innovative solutions provide incomparable access to massive audiences who gather in immersive digital spaces to socialize, play, explore, collaborate, shop, learn and create. As a true end-to-end activation partner for dozens of global brands, Super League offers a complete range of development, distribution, monetization and optimization capabilities designed to engage users through dynamic, energized programs. As an originator of new experiences fueled by a network of top developers, a comprehensive set of proprietary creator tools and a future-forward team of creative professionals, Super League accelerates IP and audience success within the fastest growing sector of the media industry. For more, go to superleague.com .

