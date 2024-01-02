Flats in Hyde Park, Knightsbridge, Mayfair and Whitehall popular amid fears over safety fears, study findsSuper-rich overseas property hunters are increasingly buying luxurious apartments with private security due to concerns over their personal safety, a study has found, as sales of homes over £15m in London rose in 2023.Wealthy people are buying newly built flats in “high-security super-luxury apartment buildings offering concierge security and amenities” in some of the capital’s most affluent neighbourhoods, research by high-end estate agency Beauchamp Estates and property service LonRes showed. Continue reading…

