Super Star Car Wash Named Official Car Wash Partner of The Arizona Cardinals

The Arizona leader in express car washes is prepping for an exciting NFL season with exclusive promotions for Cardinals fans

PHOENIX, Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Arizona’s own Super Star Car Wash is excited to announce being named the exclusive and official car wash partner of The Arizona Cardinals for the 2022 NFL season. As the official partner, Super Star will promote its brand with in-game activations and by giving away free express car washes to fans in attendance after each Cardinals win at home. The two organizations will also work together throughout the year on local, charitable initiatives around the Phoenix area, including a Team Kids Camp for children with special needs.

“We’re proud to partner with a respected local company that’s committed to making our community a better place,” said Steve Ryan, Cardinals Senior Vice President of Business Development. “Super Star Car Wash is an industry leader and we look forward to introducing Cardinals fans to their services.”

Super Star’s “Dirtiest Bird of the Game” activation will be presented during each Cardinals home game at State Farm Stadium. The Cardinals activation team will monitor the stadium parking lot pre-game to select and award the vehicle most in need of a good wash from Super Star. The winner of the Dirtiest Bird will be displayed on the scoreboard and throughout ribbon boards inside the stadium.

“Super Star Car Wash is excited to join the Red Sea and provide fans with a car wash experience to cheer about,” said Jonathan Kierman, Executive Vice President of Super Star Car Wash. “We value the impact the Cardinals have in Arizona and we’re proud to join them for some exciting opportunities this season.”

Super Star Car Wash is headquartered in Phoenix, with locations spanning across the Southwest and West Coast in Arizona, California, Colorado and Texas. The brand’s goal has always been to create affordable, convenient, and welcoming locations that customers can truly trust with their cars. Super Star is proud to give back to communities it serves through fundraisers and partnerships with local nonprofits, and supporting a diverse team with career advancement opportunities, competitive pay, and benefits.

