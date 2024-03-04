SUPER TUESDAY COUNTDOWN:
The Republican presidential nominating contest will reach its apex on March 5, when 16 states will hold primaries and more than 800 GOP delegates will be up for grabs.
Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley notched her first victory of the 2024 primary campaign on Sunday, besting former President Donald Trump in Washington, D.C., and capturing nearly 63% of the vote, according to an Associated Press call of the race about 90 minutes
