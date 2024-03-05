Donald Trump won’t clinch the 2024 Republican presidential nomination on Tuesday.
But with the former president likely to capture the lion’s share of the 854 Republican delegates up for grabs when 15 states hold GOP primaries or caucuses on what’s known as Super Tuesday, Trump is expected to move significantly closer to locking up his party’s presidential nomination over his last remaining rival – Nikki Haley.
“It’s big stuff and it’s the single mos
