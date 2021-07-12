Superbrewed Food and Acme-Hardesty Partnering to Bring Superbrewed’s Butyrate Postbiotics to Broad Consumer Market

NEW CASTLE, Del. and BLUE BELL, Pa., July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Superbrewed Food, Inc., an alternative protein, food and postbiotic products company, and Acme-Hardesty, a division of Jacob Stern and Sons, Inc., and an industry leader in the distribution of sustainable bio-based products, have entered into an agreement for Acme-Hardesty to distribute Superbrewed’s butyrate postbiotic supplement in the United States and Canada. The collaboration will greatly expand the availability of natural, sustainable butyrate for nutritional supplements.

Taking supplemental butyrate offers substantial health benefits for humans and animals. Clinical studies have demonstrated that butyrate helps regulate blood sugar levels, protect against colon cancer, prevent travelers’ diarrhea, treat inflammatory bowel disease and decrease the risk of heart disease. When used to supplement poultry diets, butyrate allows for the elimination of antibiotics from the diet while reducing incidence of salmonella and promoting more efficient use of feed.

“Superbrewed Food and Acme-Hardesty will offer the only natural source of mass-produced butyrate in the United States, which will be a huge win for health-conscious consumers,” said Bryan Tracy, Superbrewed’s CEO. “Our production process mimics the natural processes of the gut microbiome, versus the petroleum-based product on the market today. Our butyrate is produced as part of our production of Superbrewed protein, our animal-free protein products to be launched early next year. Because the two are produced together, with production costs shared across both products, we can offer a better product at prices well below the price of butyrate on the market today.”

“We are excited to partner with Superbrewed Food,” said Graeme Biggin, Business Development Director of Acme-Hardesty. ”Customers are telling us that there is a strong desire, and huge untapped demand, for a natural postbiotic option. By offering Superbrewed Food’s superior butyrate supplement through Acme-Hardesty’s extensive distribution network we bring the benefits of butyrate postbiotics to a broader group of consumers, setting the stage for explosive growth in this portion of the $80 billion consumer biotic market.”

Acme-Hardesty will distribute Superbrewed Food’s butyrate in two key butyrate markets – Nutraceutical and Cosmetic/Personal Care, and poultry feed additive.

Customers trust Acme-Hardesty’s formulation expertise to develop healthy-for-you solutions for both human and animal health. Acme-Hardesty offers an extensive array of “prebiotics”, the aim of which is to help the microbiome produce a range of postbiotics, of which butyric acid is key. By bringing butyrate to market via a low-cost, natural and sustainable route, consumers can have direct access to the benefits of postbiotics.

About Superbrewed Food

Superbrewed Food has developed and scaled up a natural, not-GMO fermentation process that produces two products – a microbial-protein and a natural butyrate. The Superbrewed protein enables compelling animal-free products without compromise on taste, nutrition, affordability or sustainability, the values most important to consumers. Superbrewed Food’s protein is highly nutritious, non-allergenic, non-GMO and versatile enough to create products ranging from protein-rich bars, non-dairy milks, ice cream, non-dairy cheese and meat replacements. Initial consumer products are expected to launch in early 2022.

About Acme-Hardesty

Acme-Hardesty began more than 75 years ago. As a division of Jacob Stern and Sons, we’re built upon an even longer history of innovation and growth in natural products.

Today we’ve evolved into one of the largest distributors focused primarily on plant-based solutions for many of today’s market segments. We serve markets from polyurethane to personal care to cleaning to food and beverage and we offer unique plant-based solutions to many of today’s fundamental issues. Our supply chain and solution-based approach bring value to large and small customers across all the industries we serve.

